Glendale Supercross Links

Edited Date/Time:
Track Info / Tickets
Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
TV Schedule
Race Day Live Pre-Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 6 PM Pacific, 9 PM Eastern
Night Show DELAYED AIR ON SUNDAY on NBCSN at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern
U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.
Schedule (Mountain Time):
Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2