Glendale Supercross Links

GD2

Posts: 8054
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 8054

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/22/2020 11:33 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/23/2020 1:42 PM

Glendale - Round 4


Track Info / Tickets
Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Race Day Live Pre-Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 6 PM Pacific, 9 PM Eastern
Night Show DELAYED AIR ON SUNDAY on NBCSN at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Mountain Time):



Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

SweetDaddy

Posts: 516
Joined: 11/21/2006
Location: Orlando, FL USA

Posts: 516

Joined: 11/21/2006

Location: Orlando, FL USA

1/22/2020 11:42 AM

Supercrosslive.com says the only live show on Sat is on SportsGold only. Replay is Sunday @2ET on NBCSN

GD2

Posts: 8054
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 8054

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/22/2020 11:47 AM

SweetDaddy wrote:

Supercrosslive.com says the only live show on Sat is on SportsGold only. Replay is Sunday @2ET on NBCSN

You are correct. Thanks.

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19705
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 19705

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/22/2020 12:02 PM

SweetDaddy wrote:

Supercrosslive.com says the only live show on Sat is on SportsGold only. Replay is Sunday @2ET on NBCSN

Live on NBC Sports Gold and supercrosslive.tv for international viewers.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Hman144

Posts: 1697
Joined: 12/4/2007
Location: York, PA USA

Posts: 1697

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: York, PA USA

1/22/2020 6:35 PM

The layout. Me likee.

BillHones

Posts: 5
Joined: 1/3/2020
Location: Vernon, NJ USA

Posts: 5

Joined: 1/3/2020

Location: Vernon, NJ USA

1/23/2020 5:04 PM

NBCSN app does not show the Sunday re air on its "upcoming" schedule. Nor does it show under the SX filter. I see rugby at 10am et and mecum at 5pm et. Maybe it populates after Saturdays race? Anyone got a clue?

Ridensurf19

Posts: 23
Joined: 11/25/2013
Location: Norco, CA USA

Posts: 23

Joined: 11/25/2013

Location: Norco, CA USA

1/23/2020 10:23 PM

Will Race Day Live show the LCQ’s?

mac3-d

Posts: 900
Joined: 4/16/2010
Location: IRL

Posts: 900

Joined: 4/16/2010

Location: IRL

1/24/2020 1:02 PM

Ridensurf19 wrote:

Will Race Day Live show the LCQ’s?

Are you a Reed fan ?

Ridensurf19

Posts: 23
Joined: 11/25/2013
Location: Norco, CA USA

Posts: 23

Joined: 11/25/2013

Location: Norco, CA USA

1/24/2020 5:52 PM

Ridensurf19 wrote:

Will Race Day Live show the LCQ’s?

mac3-d wrote:

Are you a Reed fan ?

Ha that’s funny! Not really but it’s usually good racing

mxracer816

Posts: 546
Joined: 7/28/2011
Location: Atlanta, TX USA

Posts: 546

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

1/24/2020 6:14 PM

BillHones wrote:

NBCSN app does not show the Sunday re air on its "upcoming" schedule. Nor does it show under the SX filter. I see rugby at 10am et and mecum at 5pm et. Maybe it populates after Saturdays race? Anyone got a clue?

Same thing I'm seeing 😤

Ridensurf19

Posts: 23
Joined: 11/25/2013
Location: Norco, CA USA

Posts: 23

Joined: 11/25/2013

Location: Norco, CA USA

1/24/2020 11:37 PM

Ridensurf19 wrote:

Will Race Day Live show the LCQ’s?

??

slipdog

Posts: 9226
Joined: 7/25/2009
Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

Posts: 9226

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

1/25/2020 3:26 AM

Ridensurf19 wrote:

Will Race Day Live show the LCQ’s?

Ridensurf19 wrote:

??

IIRC, they did not show them last year.

ATKpilot99

Posts: 6882
Joined: 4/13/2010
Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

Posts: 6882

Joined: 4/13/2010

Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

1/25/2020 5:16 AM

So why is the race delayed on NBCsports ? I see track and field and figure skating in the time it would be on .

SEE ARE125

Posts: 4087
Joined: 3/28/2012
Location: TN, USA

Posts: 4087

Joined: 3/28/2012

Location: TN, USA

1/25/2020 6:18 AM

ATKpilot99 wrote:

So why is the race delayed on NBCsports ? I see track and field and figure skating in the time it would be on .

“Figure skating > Supercross” - NBC Programming Execs
PD441

Posts: 1309
Joined: 8/15/2006
Location: Tucson, AZ USA

Posts: 1309

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Tucson, AZ USA

1/25/2020 9:15 AM

A Triple Crown event and bumped for ice skating.....

They really want us to buy the Gold package. F*** that.

The PD441 of Motodrive

Meister

Posts: 739
Joined: 3/21/2013
Location: Canton, OH USA

Posts: 739

Joined: 3/21/2013

Location: Canton, OH USA

1/25/2020 11:30 AM

Hopefully everyone is emailing NBCSN. This sucks.

ts.p311

Posts: 444
Joined: 5/6/2011
Location: La Crosse, WI USA

Posts: 444

Joined: 5/6/2011

Location: La Crosse, WI USA

1/25/2020 1:29 PM

Meister wrote:

Hopefully everyone is emailing NBCSN. This sucks.

You don't have to email them to get the gold pass, just have to go on their website and buy it. Do that, or wait til tomorrow, you don't have to go whining to them about it.

Jape_628

Posts: 5
Joined: 6/12/2018
Location: Washington, UT USA

Posts: 5

Joined: 6/12/2018

Location: Washington, UT USA

1/25/2020 1:36 PM

Meister wrote:

Hopefully everyone is emailing NBCSN. This sucks.

Nope. Instead, most of us are probably watching live qualifying on the app.

Meister

Posts: 739
Joined: 3/21/2013
Location: Canton, OH USA

Posts: 739

Joined: 3/21/2013

Location: Canton, OH USA

1/25/2020 2:05 PM

I already pay extra through my provider to be able to watch their channel. It's bullshit it gets bumped for figure skating.

Knobbyjake

Posts: 667
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: West Middlesex, PA USA

Posts: 667

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: West Middlesex, PA USA

1/25/2020 2:05 PM

ATKpilot99 wrote:

So why is the race delayed on NBCsports ? I see track and field and figure skating in the time it would be on .

Because our sport is growing by leaps and bounds. Maybe they are going to overdub Ralph with Diffey? And I don't want to hear about buying Gold, there's quite a few of us with poor internet. Guess I should have picked a more interesting sport to see it live.

Anyone but Ralph!

