Budds Creek MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Bench Racing
GD2

Vital MX member GD2

Posts: 7752

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/17/2019 9:31 AM



30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 108 3074 19

Posts: 3182

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

8/17/2019 9:31 AM

Holeshot!

|

Ingjr1

Vital MX member Ingjr1 71951 Ingjr1 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ingjr1,71951/all 05/30/19 38

Posts: 38

Joined: 5/30/2019

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

8/17/2019 9:32 AM

podium

|

tvo314

Vital MX member tvo314 15196 tvo314 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15196/avatar/c50_atmoreMX_046_1369720926.jpg?1369720842 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tvo314,15196/all 05/09/09 4 5 763 13

Posts: 768

Joined: 5/9/2009

Location: ID, USA

8/17/2019 9:38 AM

DNF

|

GuyWithABike

Vital MX member GuyWithABike 63609 GuyWithABike https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63609/avatar/c50_IMG_Thota_Vaikuntam_20180420_201909_processed_1525563445.jpg?1525562537 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyWithABike,63609/all 05/05/18 7 39

Posts: 46

Joined: 5/5/2018

Location: USA

8/17/2019 9:44 AM

Mid-packer

|

CrashMaster

Vital MX member CrashMaster 22815 CrashMaster https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22815/avatar/c50_A478449E_46AF_482C_8EC0_8E0F8A070E0B_1566060878.jpg?1566060165 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CrashMaster,22815/all 10/04/10 40 653 30

Posts: 693

Joined: 10/4/2010

Location: Gaithersburg, MD USA

8/17/2019 9:44 AM

Can't wait for the Motos!

|

jorgechavez

Vital MX member jorgechavez 56516 jorgechavez https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56516/avatar/c50_CR3A6017_600x400_1489959416.jpg?1489959157 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jorgechavez,56516/all 03/01/17 38 3109 6

Posts: 3147

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

8/17/2019 9:49 AM

Predicting another 1-1 day from Kenny. He's been on it the past two weeks.

|

matze

Vital MX member matze 42324 matze https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42324/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2016_07_04_00_28_07_2_1467585550.jpg?1467585117 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/matze,42324/all 03/01/14 33 848

Posts: 881

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

8/17/2019 9:51 AM

hope for a good fight between marv and kenny. If eli takes it easy, nobody can blame him. Guy has done his work this season

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 157 9839 14

Posts: 9996

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/17/2019 10:00 AM










|

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

Cygrace74

Vital MX member Cygrace74 58404 Cygrace74 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58404/avatar/c50_23915621_1705995799420549_2220908448027668824_n_1511825863.jpg?1511824987 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Cygrace74,58404/all 07/02/17 3 3 44 285

Posts: 329

Joined: 7/2/2017

Location: Westport, MA USA

8/17/2019 10:01 AM

So is swoll out for today?

|

mark293

Vital MX member mark293 38749 mark293 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mark293,38749/all 05/03/13 5 55

Posts: 60

Joined: 5/3/2013

Location: Kingwood, TX USA

8/17/2019 10:05 AM

Was wondering the same

|

DownSouth

Vital MX member DownSouth 10910 DownSouth https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10910/avatar/c50_ET_Budds_1566065288.jpg?1566064866 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DownSouth,10910/all 07/05/08 4 88 86 9009 15

Posts: 9095

Joined: 7/5/2008

Location: Tallapoosa, GA USA

8/17/2019 10:06 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/17/2019 10:07 AM

Cygrace74 wrote:

So is swoll out for today?

Yup. PR said he is dealing with a groin injury from Lorettas.

|

Prntscrn

Vital MX member Prntscrn 48128 Prntscrn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48128/avatar/c50_dwightfacecut_1498216123.jpg?1498215846 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Prntscrn,48128/all 07/16/15 12 1208

Posts: 1220

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: SWE

8/17/2019 10:16 AM

If only Ferrandis knew how to get off the gate.. So frustrating

|

motoxxx599

Vital MX member motoxxx599 13011 motoxxx599 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13011/avatar/c50_index_1423687031.jpg?1423686253 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoxxx599,13011/all 11/18/08 1 14 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoxxx599,13011/setup 151 1757 5

Posts: 1908

Joined: 11/18/2008

Location: TX, USA

8/17/2019 10:18 AM

What was that on the screen?

|

Lloydcarter

Vital MX member Lloydcarter 68822 Lloydcarter https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68822/avatar/c50_028A4BBF_1BF9_4952_9078_2B84B35E88C9_1548293275.jpg?1548292700 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Lloydcarter,68822/all 01/23/19 2 165

Posts: 165

Joined: 1/23/2019

Location: Sacramento, CA USA

8/17/2019 10:19 AM

motoxxx599 wrote:

What was that on the screen?

Someone please screen shot that hahaha

|

matze

Vital MX member matze 42324 matze https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42324/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2016_07_04_00_28_07_2_1467585550.jpg?1467585117 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/matze,42324/all 03/01/14 33 848

Posts: 881

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

8/17/2019 10:19 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/17/2019 10:19 AM

motoxxx599 wrote:

What was that on the screen?

'how is keyframe wayne' i think

|

Brad Company

Vital MX member Brad Company 61955 Brad Company https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61955/avatar/c50_IMG_1318_1532273695.jpg?1532272700 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brad-Company,61955/all 02/05/18 45

Posts: 45

Joined: 2/5/2018

Location: Denver, CO USA

8/17/2019 10:19 AM

motoxxx599 wrote:

What was that on the screen?

How is K-Frame Wayne?

|

rsd47

Vital MX member rsd47 72060 rsd47 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rsd47,72060/all 06/03/19 27

Posts: 27

Joined: 6/3/2019

Location: GBR

8/17/2019 10:22 AM

This does not look like a fun track to make passes on

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 157 9839 14

Posts: 9996

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/17/2019 10:23 AM

WOW! The course is not an all rutted slot car like track. Budds Creek has not done the typical deep rip and over-water this week. Other national tracks take note.
|

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

Johnny Depp

Vital MX member Johnny Depp 44708 Johnny Depp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44708/avatar/c50_2014_04_11_22.55.15_1413514143.jpg?1413513883 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Depp,44708/all 10/16/14 1 174 3710 75

Posts: 3884

Joined: 10/16/2014

Location: Cedar Park, TX USA

8/17/2019 10:24 AM

Good job Ty Masterpool!

|

2015 Beta 500 RS, history: 99 KTM 300, 87 CR250, 84 KLR 600, 82 GPZ 550, 81 KX 250, 80 KX 250, 79 Montesa 414 VE, 78 250 VB, 77 360 VB, 76 360 VA, 75 YZ 125, 74 TM 125, 72 TS 125, 60's West Bend Go Boy Kart

motoxxx599

Vital MX member motoxxx599 13011 motoxxx599 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13011/avatar/c50_index_1423687031.jpg?1423686253 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoxxx599,13011/all 11/18/08 1 14 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoxxx599,13011/setup 151 1757 5

Posts: 1908

Joined: 11/18/2008

Location: TX, USA

8/17/2019 10:28 AM

Lawrence has gone from 40-13 in 15 minutes

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 157 9839 14

Posts: 9996

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/17/2019 10:32 AM

Our "Live" video is way behind the live timing.

|

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

dickjackson170

Vital MX member dickjackson170 60397 dickjackson170 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60397/avatar/c50_Ron_burgundy_1546467676.jpg?1546467167 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dickjackson170,60397/all 11/07/17 4 546 2

Posts: 550

Joined: 11/7/2017

Location: Navarre, OH USA

8/17/2019 10:38 AM

Reese95w wrote: WOW! The course is not an all rutted slot car like track. Budds Creek has not done the typical deep rip and over-water this week. Other national tracks take note.

I was just thinking the same. These guys are using the whole track. Very clean

|

Lloydcarter

Vital MX member Lloydcarter 68822 Lloydcarter https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68822/avatar/c50_028A4BBF_1BF9_4952_9078_2B84B35E88C9_1548293275.jpg?1548292700 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Lloydcarter,68822/all 01/23/19 2 165

Posts: 165

Joined: 1/23/2019

Location: Sacramento, CA USA

8/17/2019 10:40 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Our "Live" video is way behind the live timing.

Old news

|

shaffstall721

Vital MX member shaffstall721 33312 shaffstall721 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33312/avatar/c50_IMG_3207_1494388383.jpg?1494388217 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/shaffstall721,33312/all 04/01/12 1 14 983 6

Posts: 997

Joined: 4/1/2012

Location: Elyria, OH USA

8/17/2019 10:41 AM

Anyone else like this track? Ruts, hardpacked, off cambers, just different than the normal track.

The racing is good.

Also impressed with Masterpool, mosiman and mcadoo.

|

rsd47

Vital MX member rsd47 72060 rsd47 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rsd47,72060/all 06/03/19 27

Posts: 27

Joined: 6/3/2019

Location: GBR

8/17/2019 10:46 AM

Incredible ride from Ferrandis...

|

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 1 47 5398 16 1

Posts: 5445

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

8/17/2019 10:47 AM

Holy crap ferrandis. The fitness of this guy is hardcore

|

dickjackson170

Vital MX member dickjackson170 60397 dickjackson170 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60397/avatar/c50_Ron_burgundy_1546467676.jpg?1546467167 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dickjackson170,60397/all 11/07/17 4 546 2

Posts: 550

Joined: 11/7/2017

Location: Navarre, OH USA

8/17/2019 10:48 AM

Great ride by Shane Mac

|

Kawi15

Vital MX member Kawi15 43334 Kawi15 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kawi15,43334/all 05/31/14 5 443

Posts: 448

Joined: 5/31/2014

Location: West Richland, WA USA

8/17/2019 10:50 AM

Man, Ferrandis was flying.

|

Narwhal

Vital MX member Narwhal 54512 Narwhal https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54512/avatar/c50_29496806_929720653852945_1826959408283207202_n_1524592817.jpg?1524592697 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Narwhal,54512/all 10/08/16 9 74

Posts: 83

Joined: 10/8/2016

Location: Ingleside, IL USA

8/17/2019 10:50 AM

Ferrandis is an absolutele animal. Just curious as to how well he's gonna translate to a 450 in a few years.

|
