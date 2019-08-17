Budds Creek MX - Main Races Bench Racing

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot!
podium
DNF
Mid-packer
Can’t wait for the Motos!
Predicting another 1-1 day from Kenny. He’s been on it the past two weeks.
hope for a good fight between marv and kenny. If eli takes it easy, nobody can blame him. Guy has done his work this season
So is swoll out for today?
Was wondering the same
If only Ferrandis knew how to get off the gate.. So frustrating
What was that on the screen?
Someone please screen shot that hahaha
Edited Date/Time:
'how is keyframe wayne' i think
How is K-Frame Wayne?
This does not look like a fun track to make passes on
Good job Ty Masterpool!
Lawrence has gone from 40-13 in 15 minutes
Our "Live" video is way behind the live timing.
Anyone else like this track? Ruts, hardpacked, off cambers, just different than the normal track.
The racing is good.
Also impressed with Masterpool, mosiman and mcadoo.
Incredible ride from Ferrandis...
Holy crap ferrandis. The fitness of this guy is hardcore
Great ride by Shane Mac
Man, Ferrandis was flying.
Ferrandis is an absolutele animal. Just curious as to how well he’s gonna translate to a 450 in a few years.