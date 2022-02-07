Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - RedBud Main Races

Bench Racing - RedBud Main Races

Related: Bench Racing RedBud MX
Bench Racing RedBud MX
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 321 16 671 149 918 8539 113 6

Posts: 9457

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/2/2022 9:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/2/2022 9:30 AM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

jjavaman

Vital MX member jjavaman 46449 jjavaman https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46449/avatar/c50_2F648BC2_618A_4A5F_B152_7927AB01CD08_1654612211.jpg?1654611877 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jjavaman,46449/all 03/12/15 5 10 845 16

Posts: 855

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

7/2/2022 9:31 AM

Holeshot

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 6 1129 1

Posts: 1135

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

7/2/2022 9:36 AM

Podium!

|

Magoofan

Vital MX member Magoofan 85092 Magoofan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85092/avatar/c50_external_content.duckduckgo.com_1620148537.jpg?1620148324 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Magoofan,85092/all 05/04/21 5 765 43

Posts: 770

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA USA

7/2/2022 9:37 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/2/2022 9:50 AM

3rd ....but I'll move thru the pack to 1st.

|

I'm not an insider but I have loved this sport since the 70's. 2-smokers forever!

Saul Rosenburg

Vital MX member Saul Rosenburg 88486 Saul Rosenburg /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Saul-Rosenburg,88486/all 05/28/22 106

Posts: 106

Joined: 5/28/2022

Location: Smyrna, GA USA

7/2/2022 9:47 AM

4th.
Participation trophy I guess

|

daemon666

Vital MX member daemon666 88318 daemon666 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/88318/avatar/c50_s1600_93FE29BB_00F1_432E_91CB_FE934C3F675A_1649828141_1652326411.jpg?1652325806 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/daemon666,88318/all 05/11/22 4 91

Posts: 95

Joined: 5/11/2022

Location: Lubbock, TX USA

7/2/2022 9:52 AM



If this doesn't work don't get all uppity at me.
|

USA

Vital MX member USA 54098 USA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54098/avatar/c50_12353854_1276678755692167_1832899069_n_1473028058.jpg?1473027803 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/USA,54098/all 09/04/16 2 60 1217 26

Posts: 1278

Joined: 9/4/2016

Location: Richmond, TX USA

7/2/2022 9:58 AM

Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.

|

Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery

Original 44

Vital MX member Original 44 13182 Original 44 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13182/avatar/c50_0CA6504B_910E_416C_9634_2DAB6D9F3250_1646442820.jpg?1646442302 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Original-44,13182/all 12/04/08 1 13 21 448 4

Posts: 469

Joined: 12/4/2008

Location: Chardon, OH USA

7/2/2022 10:00 AM

REDDDDDDD BUDDDDDDD!!!

|

MXWebmaster

Vital MX member MXWebmaster 58195 MXWebmaster https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58195/avatar/c50_oldschoolyz_1497935486.jpg?1497934993 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXWebmaster,58195/all 06/19/17 9 487 2

Posts: 496

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

7/2/2022 10:01 AM

USA wrote:

Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.

...more

Yeah, I'm having the same problem. These freaking idiots.

|

daemon666

Vital MX member daemon666 88318 daemon666 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/88318/avatar/c50_s1600_93FE29BB_00F1_432E_91CB_FE934C3F675A_1649828141_1652326411.jpg?1652325806 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/daemon666,88318/all 05/11/22 4 91

Posts: 95

Joined: 5/11/2022

Location: Lubbock, TX USA

7/2/2022 10:01 AM

USA wrote:

Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.

...more
MXWebmaster wrote:

Yeah, I'm having the same problem. These freaking idiots.

...more

I can't help stupid if you're not going to read my post and click on the YT link.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34488 165

Posts: 35134

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/2/2022 10:01 AM

450's going first sucks.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

mgifracing

Vital MX member mgifracing 1247 mgifracing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_peoria_1601145335.jpg?1601144467 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all 01/25/07 2 5 1317 19

Posts: 1322

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

7/2/2022 10:02 AM

USA wrote:

Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.

...more

Mine is just spinning - no picture

|

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

chasetwo79

Vital MX member chasetwo79 77652 chasetwo79 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77652/avatar/c50_54B9C8F6_3FE8_409E_9194_0F92D7EE78A8_1576125641.jpg?1576124732 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/chasetwo79,77652/all 12/01/19 10 592

Posts: 602

Joined: 12/1/2019

Location: Truckee, CA USA

7/2/2022 10:02 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/2/2022 10:03 AM

Flo is up and running smoothly. I am glad they pulled the trigger on this. I have used Flo before and think it’s a good service. I’d be totally fine with them being the streaming partners of any series.

|

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 22 865 26

Posts: 888

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

7/2/2022 10:03 AM

Inside outside

|

1911

Vital MX member 1911 9600 1911 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9600/avatar/c50_986A7E3F_2D0A_4641_A0D6_85DB765BC63F_1651714204.jpg?1651714073 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1911,9600/all 04/02/08 3 30 2545 2

Posts: 2575

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: LAS VEGAS, NV USA

7/2/2022 10:03 AM

USA wrote:

Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.

...more

Live events

Photo

|

USA

Vital MX member USA 54098 USA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54098/avatar/c50_12353854_1276678755692167_1832899069_n_1473028058.jpg?1473027803 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/USA,54098/all 09/04/16 2 60 1217 26

Posts: 1278

Joined: 9/4/2016

Location: Richmond, TX USA

7/2/2022 10:03 AM

USA wrote:

Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.

...more
MXWebmaster wrote:

Yeah, I'm having the same problem. These freaking idiots.

...more

It finally loaded for me. This URL wasn't responding but it works for me now:

Mavtvplus.com/schedule/2022/redbud-national/

|

Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery

MXWebmaster

Vital MX member MXWebmaster 58195 MXWebmaster https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58195/avatar/c50_oldschoolyz_1497935486.jpg?1497934993 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXWebmaster,58195/all 06/19/17 9 487 2

Posts: 496

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

7/2/2022 10:04 AM

USA wrote:

Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.

...more
MXWebmaster wrote:

Yeah, I'm having the same problem. These freaking idiots.

...more
USA wrote:

It finally loaded for me. This URL wasn't responding but it works for me now:

Mavtvplus.com/schedule/2022/redbud-national/

...more

Still just keeps timing out for me. 504 Gateway Time-out

|

GoonSquad250x

Vital MX member GoonSquad250x 33940 GoonSquad250x https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33940/avatar/c50_0D1E0B54_F151_43BB_ABF4_1A6C8C557AD2_1552770443.jpg?1552770045 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GoonSquad250x,33940/all 05/11/12 2 88 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GoonSquad250x,33940/setup 17 2742 8 1

Posts: 2759

Joined: 5/11/2012

Location: Acworth, GA USA

7/2/2022 10:06 AM

USA wrote:

Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.

...more

I am. I subbed to floracing.con for $6.99. Decided to look at MAVTV+ & the broadcast is on. I guess they are going to stream it from both? FloRacing.com & MAVTV+…. 🤷🏻

|

IG: https://www.instagram.com/bturner250/

bvm111

Vital MX member bvm111 10841 bvm111 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10841/avatar/c50_D3BE6119_E4CD_4C95_8864_A5040B35029F_1629471883.jpg?1629471850 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bvm111,10841/all 07/01/08 7 23 8048 71 4

Posts: 8071

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

7/2/2022 10:08 AM

i’m on my firestick through the MAVTV PLUS app and it seems to be working fine on my end.

|

2021 KTM 350 SXF
2006 KX250

Sawfish

Vital MX member Sawfish 39254 Sawfish https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39254/avatar/c50_image_1370734016.jpg?1370733774 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sawfish,39254/all 06/08/13 10 543 12

Posts: 553

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

7/2/2022 10:09 AM

MXWebmaster wrote:

Still just keeps timing out for me. 504 Gateway Time-out

...more

Don’t expect any positive changes from mavtv+, you might as well just subscribe to flo with the $6.99 link. Mav already admitted their ship has sailed.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34488 165

Posts: 35134

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/2/2022 10:10 AM

Inside outside

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

elsinore

Vital MX member elsinore 4910 elsinore https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4910/avatar/c50_bobhannah2_1447293507.jpg?1447292948 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/elsinore,4910/all 04/01/08 9 952 1 1

Posts: 961

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Columbus, GA USA

7/2/2022 10:11 AM

Signed up for the monthly FloRacing subscription for $6.99. Streaming from the iPhone FloSports app to Chromecast. Crossing the toes and fingers 🤔

Hoping to see El Hombre kick some butt today!

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 6 1129 1

Posts: 1135

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

7/2/2022 10:12 AM

Yooo, what a holeshot

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 6 1129 1

Posts: 1135

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

7/2/2022 10:13 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Inside outside

...more

drink!

|

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 22 865 26

Posts: 888

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

7/2/2022 10:14 AM

Ricky on point today 🙄

|

smoothies862

Vital MX member smoothies862 42530 smoothies862 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42530/avatar/c50_punisher_ktm_1523669969.jpg?1523669437 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/smoothies862,42530/all 03/18/14 112 2393 176

Posts: 2505

Joined: 3/18/2014

Location: OH, USA

7/2/2022 10:19 AM

Looks like they have one speaker for the whole track you can’t hear the bikes you’re looking at

|

If I'm healthy enough to complain. I shouldn't be complaining.

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34488 165

Posts: 35134

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/2/2022 10:22 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/2/2022 10:22 AM

Dungey starting to turn things up. Running the same lap times as the leaders.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

bvm111

Vital MX member bvm111 10841 bvm111 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10841/avatar/c50_D3BE6119_E4CD_4C95_8864_A5040B35029F_1629471883.jpg?1629471850 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bvm111,10841/all 07/01/08 7 23 8048 71 4

Posts: 8071

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

7/2/2022 10:23 AM

savatgy looking good

|

2021 KTM 350 SXF
2006 KX250

devotid

Vital MX member devotid 67785 devotid https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67785/avatar/c50_Paul_Pike_RC10_2560x1600_1544965100.jpg?1544964194 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/devotid,67785/all 12/16/18 4 437 19

Posts: 441

Joined: 12/16/2018

Location: Saginaw, MI USA

7/2/2022 10:23 AM

for some reason I am viewing the live mains from RedBud on the PC (with Flo) but my tv only has the race from Practice this morning. It wont let me watch live racing. Anyone Else?

It says Live Racing but its just the practice from this morning. odd

|

B00tySweat33

Vital MX member B00tySweat33 66454 B00tySweat33 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/66454/avatar/c50_FC336C30_FBD6_490C_A6ED_84973ED7120B_1624134112.jpg?1624133326 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B00tySweat33,66454/all 10/17/18 10 108 125

Posts: 118

Joined: 10/17/2018

Location: Gainesville, FL USA

7/2/2022 10:24 AM

Man for someone who doesn’t really care for supercross, missing 2 races out of 12 in a motocross season because I can’t stream the race even though I payed for it is just so disappointing…

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - RedBud Main Races

The Latest