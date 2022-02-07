Bench Racing - RedBud Main Races

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot
Podium!
Edited Date/Time:
3rd ....but I'll move thru the pack to 1st.
I'm not an insider but I have loved this sport since the 70's. 2-smokers forever!
4th.
Participation trophy I guess
Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.
Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery
REDDDDDDD BUDDDDDDD!!!
Yeah, I'm having the same problem. These freaking idiots.
USA wrote:
Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.USA wrote:
Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.
I can't help stupid if you're not going to read my post and click on the YT link.
450's going first sucks.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Mine is just spinning - no picture
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
Edited Date/Time:
Flo is up and running smoothly. I am glad they pulled the trigger on this. I have used Flo before and think it’s a good service. I’d be totally fine with them being the streaming partners of any series.
Inside outside
USA wrote:
Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.USA wrote:
Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.
It finally loaded for me. This URL wasn't responding but it works for me now:
Mavtvplus.com/schedule/2022/redbud-national/
Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery
USA wrote:
Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.USA wrote:
Is anyone watching on the mavtvplus website? I can't find a link on the web page that works to get into the broadcast.
Still just keeps timing out for me. 504 Gateway Time-out
I am. I subbed to floracing.con for $6.99. Decided to look at MAVTV+ & the broadcast is on. I guess they are going to stream it from both? FloRacing.com & MAVTV+…. 🤷🏻
i’m on my firestick through the MAVTV PLUS app and it seems to be working fine on my end.
2021 KTM 350 SXF
2006 KX250
MXWebmaster wrote:
Still just keeps timing out for me. 504 Gateway Time-outMXWebmaster wrote:
Still just keeps timing out for me. 504 Gateway Time-out
Don’t expect any positive changes from mavtv+, you might as well just subscribe to flo with the $6.99 link. Mav already admitted their ship has sailed.
Inside outside
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Signed up for the monthly FloRacing subscription for $6.99. Streaming from the iPhone FloSports app to Chromecast. Crossing the toes and fingers 🤔
Hoping to see El Hombre kick some butt today!
Yooo, what a holeshot
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Inside outside-MAVERICK- wrote:
Inside outside
drink!
Ricky on point today 🙄
Looks like they have one speaker for the whole track you can’t hear the bikes you’re looking at
If I'm healthy enough to complain. I shouldn't be complaining.
Edited Date/Time:
Dungey starting to turn things up. Running the same lap times as the leaders.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
savatgy looking good
2021 KTM 350 SXF
2006 KX250
for some reason I am viewing the live mains from RedBud on the PC (with Flo) but my tv only has the race from Practice this morning. It wont let me watch live racing. Anyone Else?
It says Live Racing but its just the practice from this morning. odd
Man for someone who doesn’t really care for supercross, missing 2 races out of 12 in a motocross season because I can’t stream the race even though I payed for it is just so disappointing…