Bench Racing - Ironman National Main Races

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Hole in one!
Brappp!
Info for Racing in Central California www.mxpics.net
OTHG 969v
Hello gents, this is gonna be good.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Just missed the podium. Hope Chase can keep it on 2 wheels today!🤙
Can anyone help a butha out. Don't want to miss this...appreciated.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
They got there!
It's time!
Exciting day of racing
That's like 120 bucks here and am worried about the stream this side.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Hoping for epic battles and a title fight on the big bikes
If I'm healthy enough to complain. I shouldn't be complaining.
Can't wait to see how Deegan compares to the rest of the class! Hoping for a top 5. Eli needs a good ride today, man what an interesting season thus far.
It aint nothing but a little bit of this and a little bit of Braaaap!!!
I did not realize how off level the start line is
I’m sure KTM is loving this Pless segment
No stew in the booth?? Glover is boring as hell
Edited Date/Time:
Vohland sweeping those outside lines three turns in a row to set up and pass Hampshire was killer.
Weege dropping "it's time" on the start
Ryder D and Deegan battling for 14th
Vohland is rohland
The battle box blows very large chunks ...
Deegan , Ryder d battle for 12th so cool see them come together
Weird how Cooper came forward really quickly and then stalled out.
No stew in the booth?? Glover is boring as hell
Glover is the best BY FAR out of all the past Moto guys doing commentary.
Jett on it now
Jett looking like he wants to get this done today.
Glover is the best BY FAR out of all the past Moto guys doing commentary.
how?? guy misses all sorts of shit, he's also very monotone. Thats cool you were a fan of him when you were a little kid. He sucks in the booth.
Man, finally at home. I rarely miss a start but finally some RACING LET'S GO!
Hunter and Jo still with a shot at podium
how?? guy misses all sorts of shit, he's also very monotone. Thats cool you were a fan of him when you were a little kid. He sucks in the booth.
I respectfully disagree. Glover has been great in the booth.