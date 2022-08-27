Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Ironman National Main Races

Bench Racing - Ironman National Main Races

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 330 16 671 145 937 8618 115 6

Posts: 9555

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/27/2022 9:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/27/2022 9:30 AM

Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Broseph

Vital MX member Broseph 63465 Broseph https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63465/avatar/c50_DB_1524966961.jpg?1524966516 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Broseph,63465/all 04/28/18 3 13 738 5

Posts: 751

Joined: 4/28/2018

Location: Stevenson, WA USA

8/27/2022 9:30 AM

Hole in one!

|

centralcalmx

Vital MX member centralcalmx 6100 centralcalmx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/6100/avatar/c50_134759800_1293945968.jpg?1294182261 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/centralcalmx,6100/all 04/01/08 1 2 13 291

Posts: 304

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Madera, CA USA

8/27/2022 9:31 AM

Brappp!

|

Info for Racing in Central California www.mxpics.net
OTHG 969v

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 150 4523 4

Posts: 4673

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/27/2022 9:39 AM

Hello gents, this is gonna be good.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

420Garage

Vital MX member 420Garage 88393 420Garage https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/88393/avatar/c50_IMG_20181009_201921_01_3_1653139555.jpg?1653138651 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/420Garage,88393/all 05/21/22 21

Posts: 21

Joined: 5/21/2022

Location: Fairview, WV USA

8/27/2022 9:50 AM

Just missed the podium. Hope Chase can keep it on 2 wheels today!🤙

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 150 4523 4

Posts: 4673

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/27/2022 9:55 AM

Can anyone help a butha out. Don't want to miss this...appreciated.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

jjavaman

Vital MX member jjavaman 46449 jjavaman https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46449/avatar/c50_2F648BC2_618A_4A5F_B152_7927AB01CD08_1654612211.jpg?1654611877 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jjavaman,46449/all 03/12/15 5 10 879 16

Posts: 889

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

8/27/2022 9:58 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Can anyone help a butha out. Don't want to miss this...appreciated.

...more

$6.99?

|

Rocket88

Vital MX member Rocket88 4253 Rocket88 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4253/avatar/c50_615503068_1207229201.jpg?1294181915 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rocket88,4253/all 04/01/08 1 401 3

Posts: 401

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Vista, CA USA

8/27/2022 9:59 AM

They got there!

It's time!

|

caviar&cigarettes338

Vital MX member caviar&cigarettes338 11350 caviar&cigarettes338 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11350/avatar/c50_629528198_1217683572.jpg?1294185627 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/caviar-cigarettes338,11350/all 07/29/08 1 9 21 581 2

Posts: 602

Joined: 7/29/2008

Location: CAN

8/27/2022 10:02 AM

Exciting day of racing

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 150 4523 4

Posts: 4673

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/27/2022 10:04 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Can anyone help a butha out. Don't want to miss this...appreciated.

...more
jjavaman wrote:

$6.99?

...more

That's like 120 bucks here and am worried about the stream this side.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

smoothies862

Vital MX member smoothies862 42530 smoothies862 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42530/avatar/c50_punisher_ktm_1523669969.jpg?1523669437 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/smoothies862,42530/all 03/18/14 114 2497 187

Posts: 2611

Joined: 3/18/2014

Location: OH, USA

8/27/2022 10:07 AM

Hoping for epic battles and a title fight on the big bikes Photo

|

If I'm healthy enough to complain. I shouldn't be complaining.

stangkag

Vital MX member stangkag 29819 stangkag https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/29819/avatar/c50_TOMAC_2022_STAR_YAMAHA_SX_333_1646238569.jpg?1646238127 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/stangkag,29819/all 09/28/11 20 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/stangkag,29819/setup 53 1245 13

Posts: 1298

Joined: 9/28/2011

Location: Maybell, CO USA

8/27/2022 10:10 AM

Can't wait to see how Deegan compares to the rest of the class! Hoping for a top 5. Eli needs a good ride today, man what an interesting season thus far.

|

It aint nothing but a little bit of this and a little bit of Braaaap!!!

vincefriese

Vital MX member vincefriese 87551 vincefriese https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/87551/avatar/c50_214810_214803_craigheadshot_1644475349.jpg?1644475075 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/vincefriese,87551/all 02/09/22 18 101

Posts: 119

Joined: 2/9/2022

Location: portland, OR USA

8/27/2022 10:11 AM

I did not realize how off level the start line is

|

smoker

Vital MX member smoker 26172 smoker https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/26172/avatar/c50_IMG_1055.jpg?1298062989 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/smoker,26172/all 02/18/11 2 4 643 2 3

Posts: 647

Joined: 2/18/2011

Location: Portland, OR USA

8/27/2022 10:11 AM



Flo racing is streaming it on YouTube for the moment...
|

ArmPumped

Vital MX member ArmPumped 85308 ArmPumped https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85308/avatar/c50_D4E940B3_EEFF_4863_8E74_71D9D4645EE5_1622329488.jpg?1622328720 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ArmPumped,85308/all 05/29/21 11 301

Posts: 312

Joined: 5/29/2021

Location: CAN

8/27/2022 10:13 AM

I’m sure KTM is loving this Pless segment

|

clarkgray432

Vital MX member clarkgray432 87045 clarkgray432 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/87045/avatar/c50_4ECC6EB4_5AD4_42CA_AF6B_4E607BCEE72E_1640887594.jpg?1640886999 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/clarkgray432,87045/all 12/30/21 4 2 311 6

Posts: 313

Joined: 12/30/2021

Location: Lake Elsinore, CA USA

8/27/2022 10:15 AM

No stew in the booth?? Glover is boring as hell

|

BlackForestCO

Vital MX member BlackForestCO 11814 BlackForestCO https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11814/avatar/c50_ASplate.jpg?1318724497 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BlackForestCO,11814/all 08/25/08 1 4 296 3

Posts: 300

Joined: 8/25/2008

Location: Denver, CO USA

8/27/2022 10:16 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/27/2022 10:20 AM

Vohland sweeping those outside lines three turns in a row to set up and pass Hampshire was killer.

|

FLrippa

Vital MX member FLrippa 78961 FLrippa https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/78961/avatar/c50_0C5AF386_4252_4B6D_8C46_C05C21415DC4_1580494954.jpg?1580494841 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FLrippa,78961/all 01/28/20 3 31

Posts: 34

Joined: 1/28/2020

Location: Inverness, FL USA

8/27/2022 10:16 AM

Weege dropping "it's time" on the start

|

88FYNN88

Vital MX member 88FYNN88 81899 88FYNN88 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/81899/avatar/c50_rr13_1660304703.jpg?1660304261 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/88FYNN88,81899/all 07/14/20 38 366

Posts: 404

Joined: 7/14/2020

Location: Dover, NH USA

8/27/2022 10:16 AM

Ryder D and Deegan battling for 14th

|

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 163 5830 69

Posts: 5993

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

8/27/2022 10:17 AM

Vohland is rohland

|

katooom

Vital MX member katooom 22169 katooom https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22169/avatar/c50_98592620_1283560242.jpg?1294200043 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/katooom,22169/all 09/03/10 7 380

Posts: 387

Joined: 9/3/2010

Location: Broad Run, VA USA

8/27/2022 10:17 AM

The battle box blows very large chunks ...

|

caviar&cigarettes338

Vital MX member caviar&cigarettes338 11350 caviar&cigarettes338 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11350/avatar/c50_629528198_1217683572.jpg?1294185627 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/caviar-cigarettes338,11350/all 07/29/08 1 9 21 581 2

Posts: 602

Joined: 7/29/2008

Location: CAN

8/27/2022 10:20 AM

Deegan , Ryder d battle for 12th so cool see them come together

|

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 163 5830 69

Posts: 5993

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

8/27/2022 10:20 AM

Weird how Cooper came forward really quickly and then stalled out.

|

MXWebmaster

Vital MX member MXWebmaster 58195 MXWebmaster https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58195/avatar/c50_oldschoolyz_1497935486.jpg?1497934993 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXWebmaster,58195/all 06/19/17 9 525 2

Posts: 534

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

8/27/2022 10:21 AM

clarkgray432 wrote:

No stew in the booth?? Glover is boring as hell

...more

Glover is the best BY FAR out of all the past Moto guys doing commentary.

|

toroP

Vital MX member toroP 14802 toroP https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14802/avatar/c50_118754220_1239116577.jpg?1294189978 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/toroP,14802/all 04/06/09 97 3502 2

Posts: 3600

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

8/27/2022 10:22 AM

Jett on it now

|

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 163 5830 69

Posts: 5993

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

8/27/2022 10:23 AM

Jett looking like he wants to get this done today.

|

clarkgray432

Vital MX member clarkgray432 87045 clarkgray432 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/87045/avatar/c50_4ECC6EB4_5AD4_42CA_AF6B_4E607BCEE72E_1640887594.jpg?1640886999 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/clarkgray432,87045/all 12/30/21 4 2 311 6

Posts: 313

Joined: 12/30/2021

Location: Lake Elsinore, CA USA

8/27/2022 10:26 AM

MXWebmaster wrote:

Glover is the best BY FAR out of all the past Moto guys doing commentary.

...more

how?? guy misses all sorts of shit, he's also very monotone. Thats cool you were a fan of him when you were a little kid. He sucks in the booth.

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 7 1299 1

Posts: 1306

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

8/27/2022 10:27 AM

Man, finally at home. I rarely miss a start but finally some RACING LET'S GO!

|

toroP

Vital MX member toroP 14802 toroP https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14802/avatar/c50_118754220_1239116577.jpg?1294189978 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/toroP,14802/all 04/06/09 97 3502 2

Posts: 3600

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

8/27/2022 10:28 AM

Hunter and Jo still with a shot at podium

|

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 532 75 2067 384 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 669 12103 1 773 120 28

Posts: 12772

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

8/27/2022 10:28 AM

clarkgray432 wrote:

how?? guy misses all sorts of shit, he's also very monotone. Thats cool you were a fan of him when you were a little kid. He ...more

...more

I respectfully disagree. Glover has been great in the booth.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Ironman National Main Races

The Latest