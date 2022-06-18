Bench Racing - High Point Main Races

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
I’m out doing deliveries boys, keep me updated
Any race links Gents?
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
So mavtvplus cancelled and refunded my subscription after the first race weekend and so far I haven't paid for any of the races and they still continue to air them live via links/youtube. Now I do understand what DC meant with it will be a better experience, he meant for the wallet. :D
https://mavtv.com/
https://ppv.gigcasters.com/embed/LOProMoto_MtMorrisPA_20220618.html?code=EWDDJ
Mavetism wrote:
So mavtvplus cancelled and refunded my subscription after the first race weekend and so far I haven't paid for any of the ...moreMavetism wrote:
So mavtvplus cancelled and refunded my subscription after the first race weekend and so far I haven't paid for any of the races and they still continue to air them live via links/youtube. Now I do understand what DC meant with it will be a better experience, he meant for the wallet. :D
Will be live on youtube like practice/quali was?
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
App is just spinning
If I'm healthy enough to complain. I shouldn't be complaining.
Here is what you’re going to want to do if whatever app you are using is acting up.
Go to this link on your iPhone or iPad https://ppv.gigcasters.com/embed/LOProMoto_MtMorrisPA_20220618.html?code=EWDDJ
On the bottom right, click the menu to the right of “live” and select your smart tv. It will airplay the race to your tv.
You can also open the link in a separate window of chrome, and minimize it so it runs in the background while mirroring to your tv.
damn. That giveaway bike add is so annoying, like I have to turn sound off as soon as I hear it
That Give Away Bike commercial is getting old.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Hammaker seemed pretty confident in his interview earlier.
Everything i find is 720p anyone have a good site? I mean since mavplus is no def……paid for though🤨
If I'm healthy enough to complain. I shouldn't be complaining.
Love that Fox gear, reminds me of some of the stuff RC used to wear
Tried casting to tv from app plays for about 7 seconds and crashes out, press play and same again sigh.. Time fire pc up and watch on that. Why is it so hard to make it work
hammaaaker
Fucking app crashing already again. Is it on YouTube anywhere?
Nice Crystal clear MAV TV. 480p
Kitchen take a footpeg?
Justin Cooper bad start not moving forward
Loving the first ten minutes of this Moto!!!
not kitchens day isnt it. way off in quali, now crash
People also looking for pirate streams, 480p, it’s like 2009 all over again.
People were complaining about how much they watered it in qualifying but the tracks looks great right now.
Mosiman is strong this year, just had bad luck.
Edited Date/Time:
Weege, JT, Broc = trio infernal!
Btw, Mosiman has some unreal corner speed.
Look at that, JT doing an interview AND showing the racing at the same time. Bravo!