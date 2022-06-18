Bench Racing - High Point Main Races

Here is what you’re going to want to do if whatever app you are using is acting up.



Go to this link on your iPhone or iPad https://ppv.gigcasters.com/embed/LOProMoto_MtMorrisPA_20220618.html?code=EWDDJ



On the bottom right, click the menu to the right of “live” and select your smart tv. It will airplay the race to your tv.



You can also open the link in a separate window of chrome, and minimize it so it runs in the background while mirroring to your tv.