Bench Racing - High Point Main Races

GD2

Posts: 9441

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

6/18/2022 9:30 AM
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Reese95w

Posts: 520

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/18/2022 9:30 AM

HOLESHOT!!!
ML512

Posts: 12441

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

6/18/2022 9:34 AM

Reese95w wrote: HOLESHOT!!!
I fell in the first corner, still trying to remount...

Posts: 14

Joined: 2/17/2017

Location: Lebanon, OR USA

6/18/2022 9:42 AM

I’m out doing deliveries boys, keep me updated

Posts: 4353

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/18/2022 9:48 AM

Any race links Gents?

Mavetism

Posts: 1089

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

6/18/2022 9:49 AM

So mavtvplus cancelled and refunded my subscription after the first race weekend and so far I haven't paid for any of the races and they still continue to air them live via links/youtube. Now I do understand what DC meant with it will be a better experience, he meant for the wallet. :D

Posts: 2005

Joined: 11/20/2008

Location: GBR

6/18/2022 9:52 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Any race links Gents?

https://mavtv.com/

https://ppv.gigcasters.com/embed/LOProMoto_MtMorrisPA_20220618.html?code=EWDDJ

Posts: 4353

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/18/2022 9:52 AM

Mavetism wrote:

So mavtvplus cancelled and refunded my subscription after the first race weekend and so far I haven't paid for any of the ...more

Will be live on youtube like practice/quali was?

smoothies862

Posts: 2472

Joined: 3/18/2014

Location: OH, USA

6/18/2022 10:02 AM

App is just spinning

Sawfish

Posts: 493

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

6/18/2022 10:04 AM

Here is what you’re going to want to do if whatever app you are using is acting up.

Go to this link on your iPhone or iPad https://ppv.gigcasters.com/embed/LOProMoto_MtMorrisPA_20220618.html?code=EWDDJ

On the bottom right, click the menu to the right of “live” and select your smart tv. It will airplay the race to your tv.

You can also open the link in a separate window of chrome, and minimize it so it runs in the background while mirroring to your tv.

Posts: 986

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

6/18/2022 10:06 AM

damn. That giveaway bike add is so annoying, like I have to turn sound off as soon as I hear it

Posts: 520

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/18/2022 10:06 AM

That Give Away Bike commercial is getting old.

str8line

Posts: 2209

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/18/2022 10:07 AM

Hammaker seemed pretty confident in his interview earlier.

Posts: 2472

Joined: 3/18/2014

Location: OH, USA

6/18/2022 10:09 AM

Everything i find is 720p anyone have a good site? I mean since mavplus is no def……paid for though🤨

Sawfish

Posts: 493

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

6/18/2022 10:09 AM

Reese95w wrote:

That Give Away Bike commercial is getting old.

Imagine how annoyed Phil was having to film it laughing

Posts: 610

Joined: 5/23/2019

Location: AUS

6/18/2022 10:09 AM

Love that Fox gear, reminds me of some of the stuff RC used to wear

Posts: 1660

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

6/18/2022 10:10 AM

Tried casting to tv from app plays for about 7 seconds and crashes out, press play and same again sigh.. Time fire pc up and watch on that. Why is it so hard to make it work

Posts: 986

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

6/18/2022 10:11 AM

hammaaaker

Posts: 4741

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

6/18/2022 10:12 AM

Fucking app crashing already again. Is it on YouTube anywhere?

Posts: 2533

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: LAS VEGAS, NV USA

6/18/2022 10:14 AM

Nice Crystal clear MAV TV. 480psilly silly

Posts: 4741

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

6/18/2022 10:15 AM

1911 wrote:

Nice Crystal clear MAV TV. 480psilly silly

I can't read the numbers if they're going across the screen, only when they're going at the camera head on

Posts: 2209

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/18/2022 10:16 AM

Kitchen take a footpeg?

Posts: 687

Joined: 1/18/2011

Location: Fresno, CA USA

6/18/2022 10:17 AM

Justin Cooper bad start not moving forward

Posts: 575

Joined: 12/1/2019

Location: Truckee, CA USA

6/18/2022 10:17 AM

Loving the first ten minutes of this Moto!!!

Posts: 986

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

6/18/2022 10:18 AM

not kitchens day isnt it. way off in quali, now crash

Posts: 2533

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: LAS VEGAS, NV USA

6/18/2022 10:18 AM

1911 wrote:

Nice Crystal clear MAV TV. 480psilly silly

davis224 wrote:

I can't read the numbers if they're going across the screen, only when they're going at the camera head on

People also looking for pirate streams, 480p, it’s like 2009 all over again.silly

Posts: 1554

Joined: 7/28/2008

Location: Newry, GBR

6/18/2022 10:19 AM

People were complaining about how much they watered it in qualifying but the tracks looks great right now.

Posts: 2209

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/18/2022 10:20 AM

Mosiman is strong this year, just had bad luck.

Posts: 1089

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

6/18/2022 10:20 AM
Weege, JT, Broc = trio infernal!

Btw, Mosiman has some unreal corner speed.

Posts: 125

Joined: 6/25/2014

Location: Sacramento, CA USA

6/18/2022 10:20 AM

Look at that, JT doing an interview AND showing the racing at the same time. Bravo!

