Anaheim 1 SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Qualifying is done and dusted, and now it's time to drop the gate. 45 minutes until the broadcast starts.
Holeshot
Sweet, lets do this!
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
He we go.... Woop!
Finally
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Can I get an Amen from the congregation?
Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.
KR94 for the win.
Balls to the walls tonight boys.... Both classes Stacked!!!
Oh and... AC9 will take it tonight... Just sayn....
Reed #22, qualifying 22nd, the stars are aligned for win?
“If you don’t crash alot, you just ain’t going fast enough” Chandler
I'm excited
Nothing like the Opener!!
For the guys at the stadium, how is the crowd so far?? Filling up yet??
And reeds fox gear is freakn on point!!
And the A Star gear at A1 is Not horrible! Lol
Let me know if it's working. Audio/Video...
Happy New Year like Supercross season
Lets go kr94!!! is it just me or does the track look boring
govolsdeep1983 wrote:
Lets go kr94!!! is it just me or does the track look boring
Looks soft, sticky and kind of scary.
I miss
Will be intersting to see if the KTM's and Huskies can do better than qualifying.
2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w
Cheers, Crush
Safety request launched for each and every one that lines up tonight.
There's something happening here, what it is ain't exactly clear.
Webb under the weather tonight— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) January 5, 2020
No injuries please Moto Gods! Field is way too stacked to only to get to enjoy this depth once.
250
1W Dylan Ferrandis
62 Christian Craig
26 Alex Martin
450
3 Eli Tomac
21 Jason Anderson
9 Adam Cianciarulo
LET'S FUCKING DO THIS!
Vitards rejoice, there is real championship racing starting in 20 minutes!!!
Old MXer turned Superfan.
Motofinne wrote:
Webb under the weather tonight— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) January 5, 2020
Wouldn't they all say that if they qualified 15th?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."