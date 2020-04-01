Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 1 SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Anaheim 1 SX - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

GD2

Posts: 7931

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/4/2020 6:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/4/2020 6:15 PM



Qualifying is done and dusted, and now it's time to drop the gate. 45 minutes until the broadcast starts.

Hoseclamp

Hoseclamp

Posts: 214

Joined: 2/2/2018

Location: OH, USA

1/4/2020 6:15 PM

Holeshot

|

Press516

Press516

Posts: 765

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

1/4/2020 6:16 PM

Sweet, lets do this!

|

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

To The Chopper

To The Chopper

Posts: 53

Joined: 7/1/2019

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

1/4/2020 6:16 PM

He we go.... Woop!

|

plowboy

plowboy

Posts: 5516

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/4/2020 6:17 PM

Finally

|

brlatm

brlatm

Posts: 1620

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

1/4/2020 6:18 PM

Can I get an Amen from the congregation?

|

B Gotti

B Gotti

Posts: 58

Joined: 7/24/2015

Location: Columbus, OH USA

1/4/2020 6:19 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/4/2020 6:19 PM

KR94 for the win.

|

gt80rider

gt80rider

Posts: 4248

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/4/2020 6:19 PM

Balls to the walls tonight boys.... Both classes Stacked!!!

|

gt80rider

gt80rider

Posts: 4248

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/4/2020 6:21 PM

Oh and... AC9 will take it tonight... Just sayn....

|

Nuffsaid

Nuffsaid

Posts: 493

Joined: 3/24/2018

Location: Bakersfield, CA USA

1/4/2020 6:21 PM

Reed #22, qualifying 22nd, the stars are aligned for win?

|

patrickadizzle

patrickadizzle

Posts: 1443

Joined: 7/5/2011

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/4/2020 6:24 PM

I'm excited

|

FerCzD

FerCzD

Posts: 286

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

1/4/2020 6:26 PM

Nothing like the Opener!!

|

gt80rider

gt80rider

Posts: 4248

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/4/2020 6:26 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/4/2020 6:26 PM

For the guys at the stadium, how is the crowd so far?? Filling up yet??

|

gt80rider

gt80rider

Posts: 4248

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/4/2020 6:28 PM

And reeds fox gear is freakn on point!!

|

gt80rider

gt80rider

Posts: 4248

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/4/2020 6:29 PM

And the A Star gear at A1 is Not horrible! Lol

|

daemon616

daemon616

Posts: 1573

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

1/4/2020 6:30 PM

https://www.twitch.tv/daemon817

Let me know if it's working. Audio/Video...

|

nickp

nickp

Posts: 23

Joined: 12/14/2018

Location: Washington, DC USA

1/4/2020 6:31 PM

Happy New Year like Supercross season

|

Moto Obsessed

Moto Obsessed

Posts: 890

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

1/4/2020 6:34 PM

|

govolsdeep1983

govolsdeep1983

Posts: 5

Joined: 12/29/2019

Location: Athens, TN USA

1/4/2020 6:34 PM

Lets go kr94!!! is it just me or does the track look boring

|

crowe176

crowe176

Posts: 5757

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

1/4/2020 6:37 PM

govolsdeep1983 wrote:

Lets go kr94!!! is it just me or does the track look boring

Looks soft, sticky and kind of scary.

|

I miss

Hcallz5

Hcallz5

Posts: 1289

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

1/4/2020 6:38 PM

Will be intersting to see if the KTM's and Huskies can do better than qualifying.

|

Crush

Crush

Posts: 18307

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

1/4/2020 6:40 PM

|

misterwaterfallin

misterwaterfallin

Posts: 180

Joined: 7/2/2019

Location: Seattle, WA USA

1/4/2020 6:40 PM

Nuffsaid wrote:

Reed #22, qualifying 22nd, the stars are aligned for win?

Lcq win maybe

|

ledger

ledger

Posts: 3444

Joined: 1/17/2013

Location: TN, USA

1/4/2020 6:43 PM

Safety request launched for each and every one that lines up tonight.

|

Motofinne

Motofinne

Posts: 7744

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

1/4/2020 6:45 PM

|

BS12

BS12

Posts: 424

Joined: 1/13/2014

Location: AUS

1/4/2020 6:46 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/4/2020 6:46 PM

No injuries please Moto Gods! Field is way too stacked to only to get to enjoy this depth once.

|

CivBars

CivBars

Posts: 895

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

1/4/2020 6:47 PM

250
1W Dylan Ferrandis
62 Christian Craig
26 Alex Martin

450
3 Eli Tomac
21 Jason Anderson
9 Adam Cianciarulo

|

hamncheeze

hamncheeze

Posts: 1408

Joined: 1/13/2018

Location: BC, CAN

1/4/2020 6:48 PM

LET'S FUCKING DO THIS!

Vitards rejoice, there is real championship racing starting in 20 minutes!!!

|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19443

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/4/2020 6:48 PM

Motofinne wrote:

Wouldn't they all say that if they qualified 15th?

|

Sandwarrior752

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4090

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

1/4/2020 6:50 PM

Rip sleep schedule, A1 hype though

|

