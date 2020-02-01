Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 1 Supercross Links

Anaheim 1 Supercross Links

GD2

Anaheim 1 - Round 1


Animated Track Map

Track Details / Tickets
Entry Lists
Injury Report (Racer X)

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Race Day Live Pre-Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 1 PM Pacific, 4 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Pacific Time):



SPODEBOY

So since the pre race show starts at 4:30 now does this mean we won't get to see practice like the Race Day Live show in previous years?

kyle43mx

I realize it's still pretty early on the east coast right now but does anyone have details on the press conference today?

GD2

SPODEBOY wrote:

So since the pre race show starts at 4:30 now does this mean we won't get to see practice like the Race Day Live show in previous years?

Sorry, that was a typo on my part. The qualifying livestream will start at 1 PM Pacific, 4 PM Eastern.

clerkin67

Does anyone stream a1 like for free 🤣 I’m in the uk and 130 steap as , I watched the downhill world cup ever race and season free anyone stream a1 for free

