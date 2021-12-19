Forum Main Moto-Related 2021 12 Days of MXmas - Boyesen Billet Clutch Cover

2021 12 Days of MXmas - Boyesen Billet Clutch Cover

ML512

Posts: 11667

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/19/2021 7:42 AM

Photo

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

Photo

Want to look Factory as F%&#!? Okay, maybe a little extreme, but Boyesen's got some awesome Factory Racing Billet Clutch Covers up for grabs. Best part about this gift? It's a hard part to trick out your bike and they make them for almost every model! Get rid of the scratched up, gouged, faded clutch cover and bolt on some goodness from Boyesen that'll give you that factory feel.

PRODUCT FEATURES
With a legacy dating back to the mid 90’s, Boyesen’s Factory Racing engine components have held an iconic position within racing circles for decades. The universally recognized phrase Factory Racing has stood for years as an iconic symbol of performance in the hearts and minds of MX and Offroad riders around the world. Providing a set of product benefits that are second to none for the price, Boyesen’s new Works Edition Factory Racing Clutch Covers deliver exceptional value with unique features such as Boyesen’s own proprietary surface hard coating that is one of the most durable and scratch resistant coatings available in the world. - Erik Salmela - Director of Marketing

APPLICATIONS AND COLORS
Boyesen Factory Racing Billet Clutch Covers are available for a wide range of makes including KTM, Husqvarna, Gas Gas, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Honda machines including the more popular 4 stroke models like the 2021 Honda CRF 450R as well as for latest KTM and Husqvarna engines.

Price: $159.00 - $189.00

AVAILABILITY
The Boyesen Works Edition Billet Factory Racing Covers are available for purchase on their webstore. Visit
www.boyesen.com for more information, and to make your purchase.

Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.
|

neverwas

Posts: 2282

Joined: 8/17/2006

Location: Tucson, AZ USA

12/19/2021 7:44 AM

Holeshot

|

Kenny Lingus

Posts: 870

Joined: 9/9/2016

Location: Watkins Glen, NY USA

12/19/2021 7:44 AM

😍

|

zookrider62!

Posts: 4256

Joined: 12/22/2008

Location: Plano, TX USA

12/19/2021 7:46 AM

Following

|

shiftmx_22

Posts: 596

Joined: 4/14/2008

Location: CAN

12/19/2021 7:51 AM

Soooo factory

|

dsmith

Posts: 3774

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: way north, IN USA

12/19/2021 7:52 AM

F yeah 👍...

|

BigShovel250

Posts: 23

Joined: 1/2/2017

Location: CAN

12/19/2021 7:59 AM

Love boyesen products.

|

soggy

Posts: 2103

Joined: 12/3/2018

Location: UT, USA

12/19/2021 7:59 AM

😎

|

Moto167

Posts: 77

Joined: 7/4/2012

Location: Van Isle, BC, CAN

12/19/2021 8:01 AM

Those are sweet

|

wydopen

Posts: 947

Joined: 8/17/2011

Location: 805, CA USA

12/19/2021 8:01 AM

Sano

|

jeffro667

Posts: 233

Joined: 12/8/2015

Location: Jackson, OH USA

12/19/2021 8:03 AM

Yessir

|

fullgasjason

Posts: 8

Joined: 12/13/2021

Location: Coos Bay, OR USA

12/19/2021 8:06 AM

Works for Hard Enduro

|

DA498

Posts: 1258

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

12/19/2021 8:06 AM

Love me some billet, thanks Boyesen

|

The Darkness

Posts: 53

Joined: 5/2/2011

Location: CA, USA

12/19/2021 8:07 AM

This is a sweet cover

|

MXSki

Posts: 9

Joined: 12/11/2013

Location: New Carlisle, IN USA

12/19/2021 8:07 AM

Ok those are pretty sweet

|

husky125

Posts: 241

Joined: 5/26/2009

Location: Paris, OH USA

12/19/2021 8:09 AM

Thank you Boyesen!

|

goonslurkin316

Posts: 132

Joined: 3/4/2010

Location: Owensboro, KY USA

12/19/2021 8:11 AM

I’m in!

|

agn5008

Posts: 566

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

12/19/2021 8:14 AM

Cool!

|

murph783

Posts: 1085

Joined: 3/2/2011

Location: CT, USA

12/19/2021 8:16 AM

Always loved these things

|

Chance1216

Posts: 3084

Joined: 4/1/2018

Location: Federal Way, WA USA

12/19/2021 8:17 AM

I’ll gladly trade my step son for a set of those.

|

SEEMEFIRST

Posts: 7418

Joined: 8/21/2006

Location: Arlington, TX USA

12/19/2021 8:18 AM

Yes please.

|

Switch

Posts: 1383

Joined: 9/17/2010

Location: MP, USA

12/19/2021 8:21 AM

Awesome!

|

wisey

Posts: 186

Joined: 2/6/2018

Location: Mission Viejo, CA USA

12/19/2021 8:22 AM

Totally clutch

|

DuroTools

Posts: 628

Joined: 9/9/2015

Location: Middletown, CT USA

12/19/2021 8:26 AM
Edited Date/Time: 12/19/2021 8:27 AM

Love the one on the left what bike is that for?

|

racerx217

Posts: 1009

Joined: 10/10/2008

Location: MI, USA

12/19/2021 8:28 AM

would look great on the project bike

|

Johnnydirt

Posts: 50

Joined: 4/23/2021

Location: NY, NY USA

12/19/2021 8:33 AM

Great looking part for the bike!

|

yamaha20

Posts: 8

Joined: 12/8/2020

Location: CAN

12/19/2021 8:35 AM

Looks great

|

MxRat

Posts: 10

Joined: 7/28/2015

Location: Dumas, TX USA

12/19/2021 8:36 AM

Looks great.

|

HondaFan33

Posts: 138

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: KS, USA

12/19/2021 8:38 AM

Had one of these years ago after I put a hole in my stock cover. Finish definitely lasts longer than stock.

|

pelted

Posts: 609

Joined: 6/25/2007

Location: ., USA

12/19/2021 8:40 AM

In

|
