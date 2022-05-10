+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

1995 TM 250 Cross 7

1 of 3818

Bike of the Day 10/5/22
Model Year 1995
Brand TM
Model Other
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Piston ProX
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Fork Marzocchi
Rear Shock Ohlins
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Chain RK
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads EBC
Oils/Lubes Maxima
