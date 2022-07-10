1978 Maico MC 440

- 1
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1978
|Brand
|Maico
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|Other
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Other
|Stock Maico
|Stock Maico
|Handlebar
|Other
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Marzocchi
|Rear Shock
|Other
|Rims
|Other
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|Other
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Additional Info
|This is a completely original Maico. Okay, the front tire and rear tire have been replaced. Petcock and gas cap also. But I have those last 2 original parts.