Boyesen

1978 Maico MC 440

1 of 3818

Bike of the Day 10/7/22
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1978
Brand Maico
Model Other
Engine Size Other
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Other Stock Maico Stock Maico
Handlebar Other
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Marzocchi
Rear Shock Other
Rims Other
Sprockets Other
Chain Other
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Additional Info This is a completely original Maico. Okay, the front tire and rear tire have been replaced. Petcock and gas cap also. But I have those last 2 original parts.
