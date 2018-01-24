Additional Info

This is a bike I bought for my girl friend to race the Unadilla MX rewind on and then planned to go through everything after that but it is such a fun bike to ride that I just keep riding it and do whatever regular maintenance it needs, at some point I will pull it all apart and make it new again but for now I'll just keep riding and racing it when I can pry it off her as she loves it too and felt like she had ridden the thing her whole life when she rode it for the first time. It says a lot about what Honda had going on with CR's in '89!