|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1989
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|RK
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|This is a bike I bought for my girl friend to race the Unadilla MX rewind on and then planned to go through everything after that but it is such a fun bike to ride that I just keep riding it and do whatever regular maintenance it needs, at some point I will pull it all apart and make it new again but for now I'll just keep riding and racing it when I can pry it off her as she loves it too and felt like she had ridden the thing her whole life when she rode it for the first time. It says a lot about what Honda had going on with CR's in '89!
wolfy0067
1/24/2018 12:15 PM
Looking good
tyler 13
3/9/2017 5:44 PM
Beautiful bike
(It's got a year of age on me) but I love it
vmx3
3/13/2017 8:15 PM
Thanks
Thomas_Egger
3/9/2017 10:01 AM
wow, veeery nice!!!!
vmx3
3/13/2017 8:33 PM
Thanks
Lightning78
1/24/2018 1:46 PM
That bike is a BEAUTY! I've always loved the look of the 88-89 Honda CR's as well as the 90-91 bikes. Eventually I wanna do a 91 restoration. Curious, where did you get that sweet aluminium tank?