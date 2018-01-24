+ Add Your Bike
1989 Honda CR250 R-K 6

1 of 2521

Vital MX member vmx3
Unadilla MX Rewind 2016 Midwest VMX, Sugar Maple MX WI. Midwest VMX, KI Tracks IL. Unadilla MX Rewind 2016
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1989
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Exhaust FMF
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Brake Pads EBC
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info This is a bike I bought for my girl friend to race the Unadilla MX rewind on and then planned to go through everything after that but it is such a fun bike to ride that I just keep riding it and do whatever regular maintenance it needs, at some point I will pull it all apart and make it new again but for now I'll just keep riding and racing it when I can pry it off her as she loves it too and felt like she had ridden the thing her whole life when she rode it for the first time. It says a lot about what Honda had going on with CR's in '89!
6 comments

  • wolfy0067

    1/24/2018 12:15 PM

    Looking good

  • tyler 13

    3/9/2017 5:44 PM

    Beautiful bike
    (It's got a year of age on me) but I love it

  • vmx3

    3/13/2017 8:15 PM

    Thanks

  • Thomas_Egger

    3/9/2017 10:01 AM

    wow, veeery nice!!!!

  • vmx3

    3/13/2017 8:33 PM

    Thanks

  • Lightning78

    1/24/2018 1:46 PM

    That bike is a BEAUTY! I've always loved the look of the 88-89 Honda CR's as well as the 90-91 bikes. Eventually I wanna do a 91 restoration. Curious, where did you get that sweet aluminium tank?

