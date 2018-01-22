+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

05 YZ 250 2

1 of 2521

Vital MX member Herb Eaversmells
53893 Herb Eaversmells /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/all 08/19/16 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/setup 27 204 2 2
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2005
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics 180 Decals
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Other
Grips Other
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Guts
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Applied
Fork Other
Rear Shock Other
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
2 comments

  • drenmaster

    1/22/2018 10:01 PM

    What bike?

  • jmc2

    1/22/2018 6:31 PM

    Nice looking scooter!

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

See All Deals »