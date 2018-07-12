+ Add Your Bike
1996 Kawasaki KX500-E8 1

1 of 2779

I found this bike on ebay up in Goshen IN. I wanted a pretty original KX500 to ride and not restore and this was very original but the custom graphics left me wondering WTF AMA Vintage National Log Road Bronson MI. 2013 Ron Lechein riding it at the Unadilla MX Rewind 2015 Unadilla MX Rewind 2015 Unadilla MX Rewind 2015 Rodney Smith riding it at the Unadilla MX Rewind 2016
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1996
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Exhaust FMF
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Tires Bridgestone
Brake Pads EBC
Gear Brand Model Additional info
Goggles 100%
Jersey JT Racing
Gloves JT Racing
Helmet JT Racing
Pants JT Racing
Chest Protector Thor
Boots Alpinestars
1 comment
