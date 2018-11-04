- 1
- 525
- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2005
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Footpegs
|Pro Circuit
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Showa
|Pro Circuit
|Pro Circuit
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Pro Circuit
|Pro Circuit
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Castrol
|Additional Info
|Find more : Instagram @mt_207 Sorry for photo quality!
erickx250
12/5/2017 9:09 AM
Super sick
mikebrownsound
12/5/2017 5:26 AM
Coated engine case?
Markka207
12/5/2017 11:07 AM
mikebrownsound , yes!