MT207 KX250 2005 3

Bike of the Day! 4-11-18
Bike of the Day! 4-11-18 Photo: Joonas Salli Photo: Joonas Salli Photo: Joonas Salli
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2005
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Footpegs Pro Circuit
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Piston Vertex
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Showa Pro Circuit Pro Circuit
Rear Shock Showa Pro Circuit Pro Circuit
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Castrol
Additional Info Find more : Instagram @mt_207 Sorry for photo quality!
