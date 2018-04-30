+ Add Your Bike
KX250- Project Hamfist 2

2 of 2618

Model Year 1999
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics DeCal Works
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Seat SDG
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Piston ProX
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Other
Fork Kayaba 2016 YZF- NEW
Rear Shock Showa 2013 KXF- NEW
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel A60
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Other 2017 KXF rr, RMZ fr 270 mm
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Maxima
