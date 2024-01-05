Boyesen Boyesen

Kawasaki KX125 1985 8

5/1/2024 4:58am
Bike of the Day 5/1/24
Showtime MP20
MP20 Finland Petrol Circus custom bikeshow Classic 3.
Classic motocross cup Kotka 2019
Test track
Classic motocross cup 2019 Sulkava
Classic motocross cup 2019
Boyesen reed valve
proto blue engine?###
Dynostar Odilampi
Classic motocross cup 2019 Sipoo
Kisaranta 2020
Kisaranta 2020
MP20 Finland Petrol Circus custom bikeshow Classic 3.
Bike of the Day 5/1/24
General Info

1985
1985
Kawasaki
Kawasaki
KX
KX
125
125
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Parts

UFO
DC Maier usa
Renthal
Renthal
ARC
ARC
Other
CEET hard
Other
KX250F
Pro Circuit
Wiseco
Other
Other
HPI
Twin Air
Boysesen
Other
Other
Kayaba
Ohlins
Proflex
Dunlop
Excel
Mooseracing
Renthal
DID
Bel-Ray
5/1/2024 4:58am
kawasa84
5 hours ago

Bought a new KX125 in 1984 & raced it 2 years. The '84 & '85 KX's were both great years for the 125 class. Wish I had kept mine

