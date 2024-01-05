Kawasaki KX125 1985 8
Bike of the Day 5/1/24
Model Year
Model Year
1985
Model Year:
Model Year
1985
Brand
Kawasaki
Brand:
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Model:
KX
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Brand
Model
Plastic
UFO
DC Maier usa
DC Maier usa
Plastic: UFO DC Maier usa.
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
ARC
Clutch Lever: ARC
Brake Lever
ARC
Brake Lever: ARC
Seat
Other
CEET hard
CEET hard
Seat: Other CEET hard.
Footpegs
Other
KX250F
KX250F
Footpegs: Other KX250F.
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Cam
Other
Cam: Other
Ignition
Other
HPI
HPI
Ignition: Other HPI.
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Air Intake: Boysesen
Engine Mods
Other
Engine Mods: Other
Triple Clamps
Other
Triple Clamps: Other
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock
Ohlins
Proflex
Proflex
Rear Shock: Ohlins Proflex.
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Mooseracing
Mooseracing
Rims: Excel Mooseracing.
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Oils Lubes: Bel-Ray
