Kawasaki KX 125 1985

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1985
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Evomx oo koskaan ja
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Tecnosel / Verta foam hard tall
|Piston
|Other
|Wössner
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Raceservice
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray
80sMXbadboy
9/21/2021 3:11 PM