The OG Model. 1980 YZ125G 2

shigs58
10/16/2023 6:46am
Bike of the Day 10/16/23
IMG 6970
IMG 6963
IMG 6964
IMG 6968.jpg?VersionId=iuJ50LvVve5CbKY2w
IMG 6969
IMG 6971
IMG 6974
IMG 6967.jpg?VersionId=pds9XlV
IMG 6972
IMG 6973
IMG 6975
IMG 6976
image %282%29.jpg?VersionId=KRFjiZTt1AlLDiKuHPYgtf0Sb
image %284%29.jpg?VersionId=CAQE02jvLsPjBX2q
IMG 6982
IMG 7058.jpg?VersionId=W1l86YRvoY8jufNp5Ule o5H
71459552450 797B7F26-88C1-46A8-93A3-52EFB606FEE6
General Info

Model Year
1980
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Engine Size
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Stock
Plastic
Other
Stock
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
Other
Stock
Seat
Other
Stock
Footpegs
Other
Stock
Shifter
Other
Stock
Exhaust
Other
Stock
Clutch
Other
Stock
Piston
Wiseco
(+2mm)
Ignition
Other
Stock
Air Filter
Other
Air Intake
Other
Stock
Tires
Dunlop
Rims
D.I.D
Stock
Sprockets
Other
Chain
DID
Brakes
Other
Stock
Brake Pads
Other
Stock
Brake Rotors
Other
Stock
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Frame off, back to as original as possible 1980 YZ125G restoration.  Built for AHRMA National VMX Race at Muddy Creek, Tennessee August 19th and 20th, 2023.    Riders Curt Libbey (Former Team Greem Pro) and Mark Jackson (FCA Area Director Tennessee Motocross)

Frame off, back to as original as possible 1980 YZ125G restoration.  Built for AHRMA National VMX Race at Muddy Creek, Tennessee August 19th and 20th, 2023.    Riders Curt Libbey (Former Team Greem Pro) and Mark Jackson (FCA Area Director Tennessee Motocross)
shigs58
10/16/2023 6:46am
Press516
15 hours ago

Gorgeous!  I had a Kawasaki bike shop ride in '80.  But I was 2 seconds a lap faster on the YZ at Saddleback...  

shigs58
13 hours ago

Thanks man!    2 seconds...That's a big deal and to do it at Saddleback.   Iconic track!    What a fun build.   Did it for FCA Motocross and to race it at Muddy Creek.   Our first Vintage National and we had a blast.   Won't be our last.   

