Only used for 2 rides for a video that can be found on my instagram: @booban_actual She's already broken-in and ready to rip. This beauty has been rebuilt from top to bottom. There isn't a single piece that wasn't fixed, replaced or cleaned up.

-PC Works pipe and R304 Siliencer

-Phathead cylinder dome

-Nikasil replacing by Millennium Technologies

-Wrench Rabbit Complete Motor Rebuild Kit (yes they use Japanese bearings, they never did use Chinese bearings)

-Carburetor rebuilt with OEM parts

-Complete suspension rebuild by Lainer USA

-PSC Powdercoating on frame, rear apring, subframe & swingarm

-Excel Takasago Rims & Excel spokes/nipples

-Renthal 983 Twinwall 7/8 Handlebars

-Magik Graphics on Acerbis plastics

-Motoseat new foam/cover

-Bar2bar Vaporblasting on hubs, motor, rear shock, calipers, front brake reservoir, kickstarter & rear brake pedal

-ODI grips

-GPI radiators (slightly oversized & stronger than OEM)