General Info
Parts
Only used for 2 rides for a video that can be found on my instagram: @booban_actual She's already broken-in and ready to rip. This beauty has been rebuilt from top to bottom. There isn't a single piece that wasn't fixed, replaced or cleaned up.
-PC Works pipe and R304 Siliencer
-Phathead cylinder dome
-Nikasil replacing by Millennium Technologies
-Wrench Rabbit Complete Motor Rebuild Kit (yes they use Japanese bearings, they never did use Chinese bearings)
-Carburetor rebuilt with OEM parts
-Complete suspension rebuild by Lainer USA
-PSC Powdercoating on frame, rear apring, subframe & swingarm
-Excel Takasago Rims & Excel spokes/nipples
-Renthal 983 Twinwall 7/8 Handlebars
-Magik Graphics on Acerbis plastics
-Motoseat new foam/cover
-Bar2bar Vaporblasting on hubs, motor, rear shock, calipers, front brake reservoir, kickstarter & rear brake pedal
-ODI grips
-GPI radiators (slightly oversized & stronger than OEM)
