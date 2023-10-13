Boyesen Boyesen

Jeremy McGrath Themed 2000 YZ250 1

Booban Actual
10/13/2023 6:19am
Model Year
2000
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Magik SC
Plastic
Acerbis
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
ODI
Emig V2 Lock On Grips
Clutch Lever
Motion Pro
Brake Lever
Motion Pro
Seat
Other
Motoseat
Shifter
Other
ProTaper
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Works Pipe & R304 Silencer
Clutch
Other
EBC
Piston
Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX33
Rims
Excel
Takasago
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
DID
ERT3
Brake Pads
EBC
Oils Lubes
Maxima
K2 40:1
Only used for 2 rides for a video that can be found on my instagram: @booban_actual She's already broken-in and ready to rip. This beauty has been rebuilt from top to bottom. There isn't a single piece that wasn't fixed, replaced or cleaned up.

-PC Works pipe and R304 Siliencer

-Phathead cylinder dome

-Nikasil replacing by Millennium Technologies

-Wrench Rabbit Complete Motor Rebuild Kit (yes they use Japanese bearings, they never did use Chinese bearings)

-Carburetor rebuilt with OEM parts

-Complete suspension rebuild by Lainer USA

-PSC Powdercoating on frame, rear apring, subframe & swingarm

-Excel Takasago Rims & Excel spokes/nipples

-Renthal 983 Twinwall 7/8 Handlebars

-Magik Graphics on Acerbis plastics

-Motoseat new foam/cover

-Bar2bar Vaporblasting on hubs, motor, rear shock, calipers, front brake reservoir, kickstarter & rear brake pedal

-ODI grips

-GPI radiators (slightly oversized & stronger than OEM)

