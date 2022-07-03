+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2022 CRF450WE

1 of 3627

Vital MX member rolltheluckydice 55790 rolltheluckydice /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rolltheluckydice,55790/all 01/15/17 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rolltheluckydice,55790/setup 12
2022 CRF450WE
2022 CRF450WE @rolltheluckydice 2022 CRF450WE 2022 CRF450WE 2022 CRF450WE 2022 CRF450WE 2022 CRF450WE 2022 CRF450WE 2022 CRF450WE 2022 CRF450WE 2022 CRF450WE 2022 CRF450WE
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2022
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Polisport Nardo grey Nardo grey
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Hinson
Piston JE
Cam Other Stock Stock
Ignition Other Twisted Development Twisted Development
Air Filter DT1
Air Intake Other Stock Stock
Engine Mods Other Stock Stock
Triple Clamps Xtrig PHDS bar clamps/stock triple clamps PHDS bar clamps/stock triple clamps
Fork Showa AHM suspension AHM suspension
Rear Shock Showa AHM suspension AHM suspension
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other Stock Stock
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Moto Stuff
Brake Pads Other Stock Stock
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest