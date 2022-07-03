2022 CRF450WE

- 2
- 172
- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2022
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CRF
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Nardo grey
|Nardo grey
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Yoshimura
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|JE
|Cam
|Other
|Stock
|Stock
|Ignition
|Other
|Twisted Development
|Twisted Development
|Air Filter
|DT1
|Air Intake
|Other
|Stock
|Stock
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Stock
|Stock
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|PHDS bar clamps/stock triple clamps
|PHDS bar clamps/stock triple clamps
|Fork
|Showa
|AHM suspension
|AHM suspension
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|AHM suspension
|AHM suspension
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|Stock
|Stock
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Moto Stuff
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Stock
|Stock
|Brake Rotors
|Moto Stuff
|Oils/Lubes
|Hondaline