Megalodon 700 2 stroke

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2001
|Brand
|Other
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|Other
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Custom
|Custom
|Plastic
|Other
|Custom
|Custom
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Magura
|Seat
|Other
|alcantara
|alcantara
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|custom engraved
|custom engraved
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Hand made one off
|Hand made one off
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Other
|custom intake
|custom intake
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Other
|engraved
|engraved
|Sprockets
|Supersprox
|Chain
|AFAM
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Motomaster
|Oils/Lubes
|Silkolene
|Additional Info
|This is our 700c 2 stroke build that we did for our YouTube channel 999lazer during lockdown. The chassis is a 2001 Husaberg 650FE and the engine is a 2017 RS Mega 700cc 2 stroke from a GP sidecar outift. Pretty much everything on this bike has been custom made. The project took 9 Months and is the only dirt bike in the world to run this engine. It's as crazy to ride as it is to look at.