Megalodon 700 2 stroke

This is our 700c 2 stroke build that we did for our YouTube channel 999lazer during lockdown. The chassis is a 2001 Husaberg 650FE and the engine is a 2017 RS Mega 700cc 2 stroke from a GP sidecar outift. Pretty much everything on this bike has been custom made. The project took 9 Months and is the only dirt bike in the world to run this engine. It's as crazy to ride as it is to look at.