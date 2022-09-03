+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

Megalodon 700 2 stroke

1 of 3628

Vital MX member www.toofastfilms.com 23566 www.toofastfilms.com https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/23566/avatar/c50_new_logo_trans_1515577787.jpg?1515577239 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/www-toofastfilms-com,23566/all 11/13/10 1 272 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/www-toofastfilms-com,23566/setup 13 5 3 2
Megalodon 700 2 stroke
Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke Megalodon 700 2 stroke
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2001
Brand Other
Model Other
Engine Size Other
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Custom Custom
Plastic Other Custom Custom
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Magura
Seat Other alcantara alcantara
Footpegs Raptor custom engraved custom engraved
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other Hand made one off Hand made one off
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Other custom intake custom intake
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Rims Other
Hubs Other engraved engraved
Sprockets Supersprox
Chain AFAM
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Motomaster
Oils/Lubes Silkolene
Additional Info This is our 700c 2 stroke build that we did for our YouTube channel 999lazer during lockdown. The chassis is a 2001 Husaberg 650FE and the engine is a 2017 RS Mega 700cc 2 stroke from a GP sidecar outift. Pretty much everything on this bike has been custom made. The project took 9 Months and is the only dirt bike in the world to run this engine. It's as crazy to ride as it is to look at.
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest