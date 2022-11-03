+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

3DP Moto YZ250

1 of 3630

3DP Moto YZ250
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2015
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Other
Clutch Lever Motion Pro
Brake Lever Motion Pro
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Fox One-off shock specifically for this build One-off shock specifically for this build
Tires Other
Additional Info This build was mainly a refresh of a high hour yz250, with some awesome parts to help make it unique. The idea was to try to promote 3DP Moto and the various 3D printed parts that we offer, as well as showcase parts from other companies we either partner with or are friendly with. The most obvious update is the R-Tech restyle plastic kit from MX Revival, which includes a brand new gas tank and shroud design to get rid of the terrible fuel tank graphics that always bubble with the stock setup. A 2009 YZ450f rear swingarm helps in the handling department and pairs well with the 22mm Luxon MX triple clamps. The rear shock is a full custom unit built by a friend of mine, it's truly a work of art and performs just as nicely as it looks!
