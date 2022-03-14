1991 CR 250R "full restoration & upgrade"

|Additional Info
|Full restoration of my 1991 250 CR, bought as a wreck on August 2, 2019.
I just finished reassembling it and all I have to do is go ride it and break in.
The suspensions are recent with a KYB 48 fork from 450 CRF 2012 and a shock absorber that I made specially from a Showa and a KYB, the rear wheel in 19 inches.
For those who have not followed the work on this bike, I had made a subject here in the forum: https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Bike-Builds,46/1991-CR250R-Project-Bike-Build-in-South-of-France,1363995
here is the list of brands for parts
PRO-CIRCUIT
BOYESEN
WISECO
L.A SLEEVE
BRAKING
SUNSTAR
HINSON
PROX
BARNETT
VENHILL
MOTO-MASTER
NG BRAKE
NISSIN
RENTHAL
TECNOSEL
DT-ONE
PHIL DENTON ENGINEERING
KEIHIN
DUNLOP
DEDO RACING
FACTORY CONNECTION
RACETECH
MAXX RACING PERFORMANCE
EXCEL
HAAN WHEELS
SCAR
NGK
SKF
PSR
RICK'S MOTORSPORT
ALL BALLS
MOTION PRO
BEL RAY
HONDA OEM PARTS
GPI RACING
SAMCO
DOCWOB IMPORT
SPECBOLT
PRO-BOLT
UFO PLASTICS
POLISPORT
CYCRA
KAYABA
SHOWA
PIVOT WORKS
HOT RODS
KOYO
FACTORY LINKS
MOOSE RACING
PRO TAPER
WERX DECALS
I hope you like the bike, I really like it, I wanted to have it in 1991, and I got it 31 years later (I'm going to be 57)
it would be a nice birthday present if she was the "Bike of the Day"
thank you everyone and take care
rolltheluckydice
3/13/2022 8:06 PM
Maxx MRP
3/15/2022 4:55 AM