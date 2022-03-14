+ Add Your Bike
1991 CR 250R "full restoration & upgrade"

1991 CR 250R "full restoration & upgrade"
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1991
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Werx Werx
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Scar YZ 250 YZ 250
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Ignition Other
Air Filter DT1
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Sunstar
Chain Renthal
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
Additional Info Full restoration of my 1991 250 CR, bought as a wreck on August 2, 2019. I just finished reassembling it and all I have to do is go ride it and break in. The suspensions are recent with a KYB 48 fork from 450 CRF 2012 and a shock absorber that I made specially from a Showa and a KYB, the rear wheel in 19 inches. For those who have not followed the work on this bike, I had made a subject here in the forum: https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Bike-Builds,46/1991-CR250R-Project-Bike-Build-in-South-of-France,1363995 here is the list of brands for parts PRO-CIRCUIT BOYESEN WISECO L.A SLEEVE BRAKING SUNSTAR HINSON PROX BARNETT VENHILL MOTO-MASTER NG BRAKE NISSIN RENTHAL TECNOSEL DT-ONE PHIL DENTON ENGINEERING KEIHIN DUNLOP DEDO RACING FACTORY CONNECTION RACETECH MAXX RACING PERFORMANCE EXCEL HAAN WHEELS SCAR NGK SKF PSR RICK'S MOTORSPORT ALL BALLS MOTION PRO BEL RAY HONDA OEM PARTS GPI RACING SAMCO DOCWOB IMPORT SPECBOLT PRO-BOLT UFO PLASTICS POLISPORT CYCRA KAYABA SHOWA PIVOT WORKS HOT RODS KOYO FACTORY LINKS MOOSE RACING PRO TAPER WERX DECALS I hope you like the bike, I really like it, I wanted to have it in 1991, and I got it 31 years later (I'm going to be 57) it would be a nice birthday present if she was the "Bike of the Day" thank you everyone and take care
