2006 RM 250

2006 RM 250
Model Year 2006
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Ride Industries
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Piston Wiseco
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Tires Dunlop
Sprockets Sunstar
Chain Sunstar
Brake Pads Braking
Oils/Lubes Motul
Additional Info First pic is how the bike finished off last year looking.
