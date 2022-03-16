2006 RM 250

- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2006
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Ride Industries
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Sprockets
|Sunstar
|Chain
|Sunstar
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Motul
|Additional Info
|First pic is how the bike finished off last year looking.