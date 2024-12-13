Saw the excellent 1984 CR125 posted yesterday, and thought I would share my 84 250 I completed recently. Took 5 years to find all the parts. A lot of nos pieces on this build, this was a full nut and bolt restoration, all the hardware on the bike is either NOS or restored and replated. Nos gas tank, nos shrouds, nos grips, nos kill switch, nos front fender, nos swing arm, nos air box, nos stator and flywheel. The engine is mostly nos hardware and seals, the clutch cover is nos magnesium. The linkage is Phil Denton engineering billet. The original plastics were restored by “plastic renovations”The bike is part of my 83-87 Honda collection and will not be ridden off road.