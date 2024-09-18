2001 CR125 2
General Info
Additional Info
General Info
Model Year
Model Year
2001
Model Year:
Model Year
2001
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Parts
Graphics
DeCal Works
Graphics: DeCal Works
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Mika Metals
Handlebar: Mika Metals
Grips
Other
Mika Metals
Grips: Other. Misc: Mika Metals
Seat
Other
Walker Seat Custom Cover
Seat: Other. Misc: Walker Seat Custom Cover
Footpegs
IMS
Footpegs: IMS
Exhaust
Bill's Pipes
JDP Custom Stinger Silencer
Exhaust: Bill's Pipes. Misc: JDP Custom Stinger Silencer
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Ignition
Vortex
Ignition: Vortex
Air Filter
Other
No Toil
Air Filter: Other. Misc: No Toil
Air Intake
Boysesen
Rad Valve
Air Intake: Boysesen. Misc: Rad Valve
Engine Mods
Tom Morgan
134cc / Bored Carb
Engine Mods: Tom Morgan. Misc: 134cc / Bored Carb
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Suspension Mods
Enzo
Suspension Mods: Enzo
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Sprockets
Sunstar
Sprockets: Sunstar
Chain
Sunstar
Chain: Sunstar
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Pads: Braking
Brake Rotors
Other
JT
Brake Rotors: Other. Misc: JT
Oils Lubes
Motul
Oils Lubes: Motul
Additional Info
Additional Info:
