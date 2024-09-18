Boyesen Boyesen

2001 CR125 2

dp8201
10/28/2024 4:54am
Bike of the Day 10/28/24
Bike of the Day
2001
2001
Honda
Honda
CR
CR
125
125
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
DeCal Works
Graphics: DeCal Works
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Mika Metals
Handlebar: Mika Metals
Mika Metals
Grips: Other. Misc: Mika Metals
Walker Seat Custom Cover
Seat: Other. Misc: Walker Seat Custom Cover
IMS
Footpegs: IMS
Bill's Pipes
JDP Custom Stinger Silencer
Exhaust: Bill's Pipes. Misc: JDP Custom Stinger Silencer
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Vortex
Ignition: Vortex
No Toil
Air Filter: Other. Misc: No Toil
Boysesen
Rad Valve
Air Intake: Boysesen. Misc: Rad Valve
Tom Morgan
134cc / Bored Carb
Engine Mods: Tom Morgan. Misc: 134cc / Bored Carb
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Enzo
Suspension Mods: Enzo
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Excel
Rims: Excel
Sunstar
Sprockets: Sunstar
Sunstar
Chain: Sunstar
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Braking
Brake Pads: Braking
JT
Brake Rotors: Other. Misc: JT
Motul
Oils Lubes: Motul
dp8201
10/28/2024 4:54am
