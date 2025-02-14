1997 Pro Circuit / Splitfire RC #70 Tribute 1
General Info
Parts
Purchased as a basket case in a crate, as seen in last photo. Sat in a shop like this for 15+ years before it found it’s way to me. Started completely over, powder coated frame, vapor blasted or replaced everything. 134cc big bore kit with PC works pipe and silencer. All new UFO plastics and graphics from EVO MX and filled in with some missing pieces from a variety of sources to make sure it was as close as possible to the RC bike. Several trips down to PC and hundreds of photos of the #70 bike in their showroom went into the completion of this one. New Excel wheels on refinished OE hubs. Fortunate to get an RC signature on it to top it off.
Purchased as a basket case in a crate, as seen in last photo. Sat in a shop like this for 15+ years before it found it’s way to me. Started completely over, powder coated frame, vapor blasted or replaced everything. 134cc big bore kit with PC works pipe and silencer. All new UFO plastics and graphics from EVO MX and filled in with some missing pieces from a variety of sources to make sure it was as close as possible to the RC bike. Several trips down to PC and hundreds of photos of the #70 bike in their showroom went into the completion of this one. New Excel wheels on refinished OE hubs. Fortunate to get an RC signature on it to top it off.
More Bike Checks
Kawasaki KX125 1985
RaceService
Kawasaki KX125 2006 Throwback PC
ArthurFrenchy
2024 TBT RACING/Beehive Blends KX 250
Scottis3295
Sponsored by Moe Herbert
Ranchorat
JFab Engine Works 1996 Kawasaki KX500
jfaudskar
2006 KAWASAKI KX 250 REVISED....
On The Box
1995 kx125 98’ Carmichael replica
mattorozco
1999 Pro Circuit KX250
chuckdavies
Kawasaki KX 450 F
jari_makinen
View replies to: 1997 Pro Circuit / Splitfire RC #70 Tribute
Comments