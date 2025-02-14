Dunlop Dunlop

1997 Pro Circuit / Splitfire RC #70 Tribute 1

1 of 4688
(5 people)
ctaylorx
2/14/2025 5:17am
Bike of the Day 2/14/25
Bike of the Day 2/14/25
IMG 7314
IMG 7320.jpeg?VersionId=4XIo
IMG 7322
IMG 7324
IMG 7333
IMG 7332
IMG 7329
IMG 7325.jpeg?VersionId=
IMG 7305
IMG 6359
IMG 6358.jpeg?VersionId=SelJiit 2CDLA
IMG 6356
IMG 6355.jpeg?VersionId=hdZ6e3wKKfeyp
IMG 4649
IMG 4448
Bike of the Day 2/14/25
Bike of the Day 2/14/25
Bike of the Day
Parts

Graphics
Other
EVO MX plus some extras to match RC bike
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Seat
Other
EVO MX PC Replica
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Works
Clutch
Hinson
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Tires
Bridgestone
Rims
Excel
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
RK
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Additional Info

Purchased as a basket case in a crate, as seen in last photo.  Sat in a shop like this for 15+ years before it found it’s way to me.  Started completely over, powder coated frame, vapor blasted or replaced everything.  134cc big bore kit with PC works pipe and silencer.  All new UFO plastics and graphics from EVO MX and filled in with some missing pieces from a variety of sources to make sure it was as close as possible to the RC bike.  Several trips down to PC and hundreds of photos of the #70 bike in their showroom went into the completion of this one.  New Excel wheels on refinished OE hubs.  Fortunate to get an RC signature on it to top it off.

Purchased as a basket case in a crate, as seen in last photo.  Sat in a shop like this for 15+ years before it found it’s way to me.  Started completely over, powder coated frame, vapor blasted or replaced everything.  134cc big bore kit with PC works pipe and silencer.  All new UFO plastics and graphics from EVO MX and filled in with some missing pieces from a variety of sources to make sure it was as close as possible to the RC bike.  Several trips down to PC and hundreds of photos of the #70 bike in their showroom went into the completion of this one.  New Excel wheels on refinished OE hubs.  Fortunate to get an RC signature on it to top it off.
ctaylorx
2/14/2025 5:17am
1 of 4688
1 comments

