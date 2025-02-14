Purchased as a basket case in a crate, as seen in last photo. Sat in a shop like this for 15+ years before it found it’s way to me. Started completely over, powder coated frame, vapor blasted or replaced everything. 134cc big bore kit with PC works pipe and silencer. All new UFO plastics and graphics from EVO MX and filled in with some missing pieces from a variety of sources to make sure it was as close as possible to the RC bike. Several trips down to PC and hundreds of photos of the #70 bike in their showroom went into the completion of this one. New Excel wheels on refinished OE hubs. Fortunate to get an RC signature on it to top it off.