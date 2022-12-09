1996 SplitFire Pro Circuit KX125

Additional Info

Every bolt Titanium, most custom made to spec by Phil Denton Engineering including spindles/linkage/swingarm/brake pivot pins, KHI Swingam 10mm longer than stock, Ti nitride coated Ti Brake pistons. PC Magnesium engine covers, PC Carb Canister, PC Team Front Caliper Bracket,. PC Team WP Guard, WC Skid plate, Superfinished gearbox, PC Throttle wheel and billet throttle tube, Berg Racing Front hose guard, PC Linkage, Billet Brake clevis, Venhill brake hoses, Honda fuel cap and chain rollers, NGK Racing plug and cap, VP C12, Emig Racing axle blocks, Acerbis hose guide upper, Custom Titanium front hose guide lower. Every single bearing, gasket, seal, washer, clip all new OEM Kawasaki. Flo Green Powdercoated frame, Motion Pro Lightweight Rim locks, GMX Radiators, Samco Radiator Hoses (Vintage satin black style), WC Oil filler cap,