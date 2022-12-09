+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

1996 SplitFire Pro Circuit KX125

2 of 3795

Bike of the Day 9/12/2022
Bike of the Day
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1996
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal Custom Anodised Silver with Purple Ends Custom Anodised Silver with Purple Ends
Grips Renthal NOS Cloth barpad NOS Cloth barpad
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Seat Guts EvoMX Team Seat cover EvoMX Team Seat cover
Footpegs Raptor
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Pro Circuit
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba Built by Pro Racing Suspension Built by Pro Racing Suspension
Rear Shock Kayaba Built by Pro Racing Suspension Built by Pro Racing Suspension
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Denicol
Additional Info Every bolt Titanium, most custom made to spec by Phil Denton Engineering including spindles/linkage/swingarm/brake pivot pins, KHI Swingam 10mm longer than stock, Ti nitride coated Ti Brake pistons. PC Magnesium engine covers, PC Carb Canister, PC Team Front Caliper Bracket,. PC Team WP Guard, WC Skid plate, Superfinished gearbox, PC Throttle wheel and billet throttle tube, Berg Racing Front hose guard, PC Linkage, Billet Brake clevis, Venhill brake hoses, Honda fuel cap and chain rollers, NGK Racing plug and cap, VP C12, Emig Racing axle blocks, Acerbis hose guide upper, Custom Titanium front hose guide lower. Every single bearing, gasket, seal, washer, clip all new OEM Kawasaki. Flo Green Powdercoated frame, Motion Pro Lightweight Rim locks, GMX Radiators, Samco Radiator Hoses (Vintage satin black style), WC Oil filler cap,
