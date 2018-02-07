+ Add Your Bike
2014 YZ 250 CYCRA RESTYLE 1

Buddscreek mx Buddscreek mx Buddscreek mx Buddscreek mx Buddscreek mx TUSK GAS CAP MOTO HOSE KIT WORKS CONNECTION OIL FILL PLUG TM DESIGN CASE SAVER. ACERBIS FRAME GUARDS TM DESIGN BRAKE CALIPER GUARD AND TUSK BRAKE ROTOR GUARD BUDDSCREEK BUDDSCREEK BUDDSCREEK BUDDSCREEK TM DESIGN CHAIN ROLLERS AND SLIDE. ACERBIS 2.0 CHAIN GUIDE CYCRA MUD FLAP CYCRALITE FRONT FENDER,. ACERBIS VENTED X-BRAKE DISC COVER. FX CLUTCH AND BRAKE BAR CLAMPS,. PRO TAPER THROTTLE TUBE. TURNER PERFORMANCE FORK BLEEDERS TUSK REAR MASTER BRAKE CAP TUSK FRONT MASTER BRAKE CAP
Model Year 2014
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Prostylemx Prostylemx
Plastic Cycra Restyle Plastic Kit Restyle Plastic Kit
Handlebar Pro Taper SX Race Bend SX Race Bend
Grips Pro Taper Pillow Top Pillow Top
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other Traction mx Traction mx
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Other Tusk Tusk
Exhaust FMF Fatty, Power Core 2 Fatty, Power Core 2
Clutch GYTR
Piston Wiseco
Ignition Other Stock Stock
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari V Force 3 Reed Valve V Force 3 Reed Valve
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other Stock Stock
Fork Kayaba SSS SSS
Rear Shock Kayaba SSS SSS
Suspension Mods Race Tech Rear Shock Spring Rear Shock Spring
Tires Dunlop MX32 MX32
Rims Excel
Hubs Other Stock Stock
Sprockets MSR
Chain DID D.I.D 520 Ert2 Racing Chain D.I.D. ERT2 RACE
Brakes Other Stock Stock
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Yamalube
