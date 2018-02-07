- 17
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2014
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Prostylemx
|Prostylemx
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Restyle Plastic Kit
|Restyle Plastic Kit
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|SX Race Bend
|SX Race Bend
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Pillow Top
|Pillow Top
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Traction mx
|Traction mx
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Shifter
|Other
|Tusk
|Tusk
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Fatty, Power Core 2
|Fatty, Power Core 2
|Clutch
|GYTR
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Ignition
|Other
|Stock
|Stock
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|V Force 3 Reed Valve
|V Force 3 Reed Valve
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Stock
|Stock
|Fork
|Kayaba
|SSS
|SSS
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|SSS
|SSS
|Suspension Mods
|Race Tech
|Rear Shock Spring
|Rear Shock Spring
|Tires
|Dunlop
|MX32
|MX32
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Stock
|Stock
|Sprockets
|MSR
|Chain
|DID
|D.I.D 520 Ert2 Racing Chain
|D.I.D. ERT2 RACE
|Brakes
|Other
|Stock
|Stock
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Yamalube
andygyz114
7/4/2018 9:25 AM
Thank you Vitalmx for selecting my bike for "bike of the day" on Americas birthday.