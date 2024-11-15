Boyesen Boyesen

08 YZ125 1

jrow596
11/15/2024 6:04am
Bike of the Day 11/15/24
jsr media jrowyz125-138
jsr media jrowyz125-022
jsr media jrowyz125-027
jsr media jrowyz125-021
jsr media jrowyz125-038
jsr media jrowyz125-113
jsr media jrowyz125-115
General Info
Model Year
2008
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
SPP Graphics
Plastic
Polisport
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Fuzion Handlebars
Grips
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
Other
SPP Flex Levers
Seat
Other
Shifter
Other
SPP Shifter
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Works 2 Stroke Exhaust Pipe
Fork
Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Sprockets
Pro Taper
Chain
Regina
The current look i have on this bike with SPP Graphics but i do tend to change the look up a bit often

jrow596
11/15/2024 6:04am
