Boyesen Boyesen

1986 Yamaha YZ125 1

1 of 4544
(7 people)
heathersawicki@ymail.com
7/15/2024 4:49am
Bike of the Day 7/15/24
Bike of the Day 7/15/24
IMG 0817
IMG 0813
IMG 0412
Bike of the Day 7/15/24
Bike of the Day 7/15/24
Bike of the Day 7/15/24 IMG 0817 IMG 0813 IMG 0412.jpeg?VersionId=XxduayPzkCm
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1986
Model Year:
1986
Brand
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Model:
YZ
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Handlebar
Mika Metals
Handlebar: Mika Metals
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever: Pro Taper
Exhaust
Other
Exhaust: Other
Additional Info

I bought this last summer, not a great year, but I loved the looks of this era YZ…

still in the process of rebuilding 

***update… getting closer to being complete 

Additional Info:

I bought this last summer, not a great year, but I loved the looks of this era YZ…

still in the process of rebuilding 

***update… getting closer to being complete 
heathersawicki@ymail.com
7/15/2024 4:49am
1 of 4544
1 comments

View replies to: 1986 Yamaha YZ125

social auth facebook 10227027459970630
jamesrollings
3 months ago

Fast bike , Is definitely my favourite 86-88 125 Yz. I really wanted to build one again but I couldn’t find* the parts in the 90’s let alone 30+ years later . Looks awesome , Good luck 

The Shop