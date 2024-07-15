1986 Yamaha YZ125 1
General Info
Parts
I bought this last summer, not a great year, but I loved the looks of this era YZ…
still in the process of rebuilding
***update… getting closer to being complete
I bought this last summer, not a great year, but I loved the looks of this era YZ…
still in the process of rebuilding
***update… getting closer to being complete
More Bike Checks
2020 Yamaha YZ250
kelsomguirkin982
Yz85lw 2022 build 50th anniversary to 2024 Edition
Therocket
The OG Model. 1980 YZ125G
shigs58
2024 YZ250F Hurricane Style
swatdoc
2004 YZ125 Restoration Project
iHunt
1998 'John Dowd' Factory Yamaha YZ125
chuckdavies
Benny's yamaha wr450f 2004
benny132
2023 Yamaha YZ450F
CarbonSmokeStack
2005 Everts Rinaldi YZ450F Replica
chuckdavies
View replies to: 1986 Yamaha YZ125
Comments