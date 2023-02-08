Boyesen Boyesen

Rob_Walker
7/31/2023 7:25am
Bike of the Day 7/31/23
Bike of the Day 7/31/23
The day I brought it home 4 years ago.
The day I brought it home 4 years ago.
Bike of the Day 7/31/23
Bike of the Day 7/31/23
Model Year
1986
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Graphics
DeCal Works
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Clutch Lever
Pro Taper
Brake Lever
ARC
Seat
Other
Footpegs
Other
Yamaha YZ250
Yamaha YZ250
Shifter
MSR
Exhaust
FMF
Clutch
Tusk
Piston
ProX
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Tires
Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Dubya built wheels
Dubya built wheels
Sprockets
Sunstar
Chain
DID
Brakes
Other
Front master cylinder and caliper are 2005 Yamaha YZ250. Custom made Galfer steal braided brake line.
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
Braking
Wave rotor from a 1992 Honda XR200
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
Took 4 years and many hours to take this rust bucket to a bike I’m proud to show. You can follow my build on instagram @ 3freeks_bikebuilds

Took 4 years and many hours to take this rust bucket to a bike I’m proud to show. You can follow my build on instagram @ 3freeks_bikebuilds
Rob_Walker
7/31/2023 7:25am
mxgp250
2 hours ago

Nice work, the Kickstarter looks newer  What did you use? Are those the DC plastic forks protectors? Mine don't fit good, if I use the caliper bolts the cover moves too far toward the wheel. Any tips..

Premix4Life
7 hours ago

Reminds me of Jerry's Loretta's run on what I recall being the same year Honda vs. modern 4strokes. 

shigs58
11 hours ago

Epic Build Brother...   Love the detail, especially the aluminum coating.

Last2Stroke
12 hours ago

Excellent!

If you are going to ride it, you may want to tighten the shock lock nut.

CR-Dude4
11 months ago
Good stuff man, wow look at all those parts! I have never seen so many parts
