1986 Honda CR 125 Johnny O'Mara tribute 4

Bike of the Day 5 -24-18
Bike of the Day 5 -24-18
Model Year 1986
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Seat Other
Shifter IMS
Exhaust Other
Piston Other
Ignition Other
Engine Mods Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Pirelli
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets JT
Chain DID
Oils/Lubes Castrol
Additional Info Project topic in bike builds section https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Old-School-Moto,22/Project-bike-1986-Honda-CR125R,1299309?page=1
