- 22
- 7,225
- 18
- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
3 of 2602
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1986
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Seat
|Other
|Shifter
|IMS
|Exhaust
|Other
|Piston
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Sprockets
|JT
|Chain
|DID
|Oils/Lubes
|Castrol
|Additional Info
|Project topic in bike builds section https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Old-School-Moto,22/Project-bike-1986-Honda-CR125R,1299309?page=1
pvflyer
4/24/2018 8:16 PM
The awesome ATAC exhaust valve. cutting edge for the day.
burn1986
4/24/2018 9:16 AM
Dang! Super Sweet! This makes me want to get one and rebuild it. Good job
slowoldman
4/24/2018 8:23 AM
Love it! had an 86 CR250 back in the day that I raced. ?
crf250pilot
4/24/2018 7:15 AM
Wow! Awesome machine. That was one of my favorite bikes when i raced years ago.