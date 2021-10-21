Honda CR 125

- 1
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1990
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Moose
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Rims
|Excel
|Chain
|Regina
|Brakes
|Nissin
burn1986
10/21/2021 8:07 PM
Wow. That bike looks awesome. Ready to race
sandman768
1/6/2020 7:37 PM
lengyel395
1/1/2020 7:08 PM