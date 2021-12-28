2006 Honda CR250R

- 17
- 313
- 0
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
1 of 3554
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2006
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Lime Nine
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Enzo
|DLC and Type 3 hard anodize
|DLC and Type 3 hard anodize
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Cerakote by BKRMX
|Cerakote by BKRMX
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer