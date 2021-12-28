+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2006 Honda CR250R

2006 Honda CR250R
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2006
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Lime Nine
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Seat Guts
Footpegs Raptor
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other
Fork Showa
Suspension Mods Enzo DLC and Type 3 hard anodize DLC and Type 3 hard anodize
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Nissin Cerakote by BKRMX Cerakote by BKRMX
Brake Rotors Galfer
