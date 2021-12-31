FoKXy Cleopatra

- 3
- 226
- 0
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
2 of 3555
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1998
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|DeCal Works
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Other
|Grips
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Wiseco
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Additional Info
|My 98 KX 250 that I owned in high school, sold, bought back and restored.
mxdevon
12/31/2021 12:07 PM