Spoke coats billy adkins 2

Spoke coats billy adkins
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2011
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics One Industries
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Kite
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain Pro Taper
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Other
Oils/Lubes Motorex
Gear Brand Model Additional info
Goggles Oakley
Jersey One Industries
Gloves One Industries
Helmet Shoei
Pants One Industries
Chest Protector One Industries
Boots Gaerne
