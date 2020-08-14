+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

cr250 2002

cr250 2002
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2002
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Other
Clutch Lever Other
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Other
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Ohlins
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Ohlins
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Sunline
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Other
