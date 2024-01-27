This 2003 Honda CR250R was in need of some upgrades for a refreshed new look. I have the Throttle Jockey 2024 HRC Honda graphics with seat cover. I added the CMT carbon fiber tank and accents parts. SCAR Racing triple clamps and bars. For the motor I went with Pro-X crank and rod. I could not find any OEM cranks around. The cylinder had to be sent off for plating. The cases were sandblasted, shock rebuilt, and powder coated the spring while waiting on the cylinder to come back. I installed all OEM parts for the top end. All new clutch plates and friction disk were added as well. The bike sounds crisp with Pro Circuit works pipe and Titanium shorty.