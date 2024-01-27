Boyesen Boyesen

2003 Honda CR250 - HRC 2024 Style 6

2 of 4370
(10 people)
TxT0RKiT
1/26/2024 6:12am
Bike of the Day 1/26/24
Vital
Sunset
Sunset
White rock road
White rock road
Lightspeed disk guard
Lightspeed disk guard
Works PC pipe
Works PC pipe
Carbon fiber touches
Carbon fiber touches
2024 CRF Front End
2024 CRF Front End
New TJ seat
New TJ seat
Phat Head Racing milled
Phat Head Racing milled
PC works pipe
PC works pipe
Top shot
Top shot
New parts arrival before install
New parts arrival before install
Xcelerator rod on the right
Xcelerator rod on the right
Full lock
Full lock
Yes it gets dirty in the Texas sand
Yes it gets dirty in the Texas sand
Mid moto dirty
Mid moto dirty
General Info
Model Year
2003
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
No "F" white plates
Plastic
Cycra
2023 Restyle kit with Cycra front plate
Handlebar
Other
SCAR
Grips
Renthal
Dual Compound Half Waffle MX
Daul compound half waffle
Clutch Lever
ASV
F4
Red w/ blue adjustment
Brake Lever
ASV
F4
Red w/ blue adjustment
Seat
Other
Throttle Jockey
2024 seat cover
Footpegs
IMS
Pro Series Footpegs
New OEM rear brake pedal
Shifter
Other
New stock
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Honda CR250R '03-04 Works Pipe
Carbon Fiber Ti shorty
Clutch
Hinson
Hinson Clutch Cover
Piston
Other
OEM Honda
Air Filter
Twin Air
Replaced with OEM air boot
Air Intake
Boysesen
Rad Valve
Carbon Fiber Reeds
Engine Mods
Other
Lectron Carb
Billetron Pro 38 with Xcelerator rod
Fork
Showa
Fully rebuilt Race Tech Springs
Rear Shock
Showa
Red Spring
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Race Tech Springs
Tires
Dunlop
Front MX53
Rear MX33
Rims
Excel
Black
Hubs
Talon
# plate decal on hubs
Sprockets
Renthal
Black rear for now
Chain
DID
O-ring
Brakes
Nissin
Stock
Coremoto Brake Lines
Brake Pads
EBC
Composite
Brake Rotors
Moto Stuff
270mm V2
Light Speed rear disk guard
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
VP C12 race fuel w/ Castor 927 oil
This 2003 Honda CR250R was in need of some upgrades for a refreshed new look. I have the Throttle Jockey 2024 HRC Honda graphics with seat cover.  I added the CMT carbon fiber tank and accents parts.  SCAR Racing triple clamps and bars.  For the motor I went with Pro-X crank and rod. I could not find any OEM cranks around. The cylinder had to be sent off for plating. The cases were sandblasted, shock rebuilt, and powder coated the spring while waiting on the cylinder to come back. I installed all OEM parts for the top end. All new clutch plates and friction disk were added as well. The bike sounds crisp with Pro Circuit works pipe and Titanium shorty.

TxT0RKiT
1/26/2024 6:12am
IMG 6977
shigs58
3 days ago

TxT0RKiT,

 

I don't think Chad Watts could do any better!   Sick build Brother.

 

Shigs58

