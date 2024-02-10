Boyesen Boyesen

2019 Honda CRF 300 RX // Redmoto

1 of 4592
(2 people)
Loc
10/2/2024 5:19am
Bike of the Day 10/2/24
Bike of the Day 10/2/24
20240929 145417
20240929 144726.jpg?VersionId=B7jwq.gACqVD4m2tNVTd
20240929 143748.jpg?VersionId=BjMMCH7p TIzqKWmnM.T4kS9ibWgp
20240929 144022
20240929 144809.jpg?VersionId=sKSNSPT
20240929 145150.jpg?VersionId=N9Poq04ODMYF U
20240929 144529
20240929 143903
20240929 143259.jpg?VersionId= Rhb5xA7I
Bike of the Day 10/2/24
Bike of the Day 10/2/24
Bike of the Day 10/2/24 20240929 145417.jpg?VersionId=7aUzOBPtOZN6znYXFR89UD35WA 20240929 144726.jpg?VersionId=c7CAVMjnZrTCsWkl4whYmF2FjoosncI 20240929 143748.jpg?VersionId=sH AL0 20240929 144022.jpg?VersionId=G1gwFO 20240929 144809 20240929 145150 20240929 144529 20240929 143903.jpg?VersionId=D1XLLrXzIr4 20240929 143259
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2019
Model Year:
2019
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CRF
Model:
CRF
Engine Size
Other
Engine Size:
Other
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Throttle Jockey
Graphics: Throttle Jockey
Handlebar
Renthal
Fatbar
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
Magura
Clutch Lever: Magura
Brake Lever
Renthal
Brake Lever: Renthal
Clutch
Rekluse
Clutch: Rekluse
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Xtrig
Triple Clamps: Xtrig
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
D.I.D
Rims: D.I.D
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Additional Info

300cc Athena Cylinder, including updated ECU & transmission (gear ratios), 10% larger air filter, all street legal in EU.

Additional Info:

300cc Athena Cylinder, including updated ECU & transmission (gear ratios), 10% larger air filter, all street legal in EU.
Loc
10/2/2024 5:19am
1 of 4592
0 comments

The Shop

See All »