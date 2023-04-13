Boyesen Boyesen

Honda CR 250 1

General Info

Model Year
1989
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Seat
Other
Footpegs
Other
Shifter
Other
Exhaust
FMF
Clutch
Other
Piston
Athena
Cam
Other
Ignition
Other
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods
Other
Fork
Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Tires
Dunlop
Rims
D.I.D
Hubs
Other
Sprockets
Other
Chain
DID
Brakes
Nissin
Brake Rotors
EBC
Oils Lubes
Motul
