Honda CR 250 1
Bike of the Day 4/26/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
1989
Model Year:
Model Year
1989
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Footpegs
Other
Footpegs: Other
Shifter
Other
Shifter: Other
Exhaust
FMF
Exhaust: FMF
Clutch
Other
Clutch: Other
Piston
Athena
Piston: Athena
Cam
Other
Cam: Other
Ignition
Other
Ignition: Other
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods
Other
Engine Mods: Other
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
D.I.D
Rims: D.I.D
Hubs
Other
Hubs: Other
Sprockets
Other
Sprockets: Other
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Rotors
EBC
Brake Rotors: EBC
Oils Lubes
Motul
Oils Lubes: Motul
Additional Info
Additional Info:
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 13/04/2023
23
2560
7
'18 CRF250R MUGEN POWER
JC116_MTL
18 Photos
Updated: 15/10/2022
1
219
Knoppsters speed factory 1993 cr 250
knoppster171
18 Photos
Updated: 09/04/2023
2
54
1
Mitch allards 1987 honda cr 500
mitchlovin
18 Photos
Updated: 16/11/2022
23
1034
3
18 Photos
Updated: 22/08/2022
5
108
2
Honda CRF 450 2023 AS EDITION
Kowald#111
18 Photos
Updated: 13/01/2023
1
236
18 Photos
Updated: 08/02/2023
2
205
Six Time J.S. - Honda CR 250 '90
C.M.R. Racing use
18 Photos
Updated: 10/10/2022
1
129
18 Photos
Updated: 03/04/2023
1
54
18 Photos
Updated: 10/04/2023
7
507
1
95 CR250 next gen racer
jeffro667
18 Photos
Updated: 15/08/2022
11
1318
3
18 Photos
Updated: 09/01/2023
10
868
1
View replies to: Honda CR 250
Comments