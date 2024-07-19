This was a rescue from the mean streets of Oakland, CA, and boy was she rough! The donor was missing about a quarter of her hardware, (including the engine mount bolts) with a large hole ground through the swing arm and every single sub assembly needing to be replaced or rebuilt. Luckily the frame and the cases barely had a scratch on them, oddly.

My kids and I restored it with the idea of what a CR125R might look like if Honda never stopped making them in the first place. How would one appear on the showroom floor? Without breaking the bank, we saved and restored whatever we could and tried to spec the most OEM looking parts when available. The former urban wheelie bike is back where it belongs, ripping the MX tracks of NorCal!