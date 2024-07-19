Boyesen Boyesen

2002 Honda CR125R Restomod 1

ericwildt
7/19/2024 4:53am
Bike of the Day 7/19/24
Ready to rip again!
Kinda looks like a 2022 CR125R to me! Would have went all red if the plastics where in stock. The white works though.
Original links shined up with new bearings throughout the bike.
Top and bottom end, new seals, gaskets and bearings.
125cc of 2-stroke artwork. Rebuilt by me and my kids!
Used to race Honda 125 shifter karts, so I know this engine well.
All new swing arm was needed. Original had a giant hole with needle bearing leaking out of it.
The official before pictures. You can smell the unburnt oil, right?
One of the first bikes that I've ever felt gross sitting on.
Made her triumphant return at MMX in NorCal.
Bike of the Day 7/19/24
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year:
2002
Brand:
Honda
Model:
CR
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
DeCal Works
Plastic
Polisport
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Grips
ODI
Shifter
Other
Exhaust
FMF
Piston
Wiseco
Air Filter
Other
Tires
Other
Rims
Excel
Chain
DID
Brakes
Nissin
Brake Pads
EBC
Oils Lubes
Maxima
This was a rescue from the mean streets of Oakland, CA, and boy was she rough! The donor was missing about a quarter of her hardware, (including the engine mount bolts) with a large hole ground through the swing arm and every single sub assembly needing to be replaced or rebuilt. Luckily the frame and the cases barely had a scratch on them, oddly.

My kids and I restored it with the idea of what a CR125R might look like if Honda never stopped making them in the first place. How would one appear on the showroom floor? Without breaking the bank, we saved and restored whatever we could and tried to spec the most OEM looking parts when available. The former urban wheelie bike is back where it belongs, ripping the MX tracks of NorCal!

