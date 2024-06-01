Boyesen Boyesen

2002 CR250 Amsoil Honda Replica by Moto Envy 5

2 of 4503
(5 people)
Christopher Allen Rucker
5/31/2024 7:25am
Bike of the Day 5/31/24
Bike of the Day 5/31/24
DSC02290.jpg?VersionId=qweHmlQwOuoLZDWZRxBavL3po7n
DSC02308.jpg?VersionId=6CtUtRF
13A63B62-26B4-492B-B441-72230DCA9F02 4 5005 c.jpeg?VersionId=El tH7uK
DSC02319.jpg?VersionId=VGGq91QGkbQ.kg
DSC02303
81FC58BD-0CEC-4A56-B4A7-5F97FAD59C10 4 5005 c
384F4BE2-EA62-48C0-9938-F9A06F7B3E48 1 105 c.jpeg?VersionId=ZUmyDW
B51AC4B0-231F-4608-A720-E71AE30BCEE1 4 5005 c.jpeg?VersionId=vP3gOSWl2C6l5jVXsrq3kk.w19Sz
9E6332C8-634B-4CE9-AC33-09DE2395BC6D 1 105 c.jpeg?VersionId=a4H5RazKspB4WKtQIA2SF
1241D4F1-26C5-4006-BE4E-5A71A8BBBA7E 1 105 c
Bike of the Day 5/31/24
Bike of the Day 5/31/24
Bike of the Day 5/31/24 DSC02290 DSC02308.jpg?VersionId=lDUVTKSM 13A63B62-26B4-492B-B441-72230DCA9F02 4 5005 c DSC02319.jpg?VersionId=4E.BDOI12 DSC02303.jpg?VersionId=ZtxMGWd 81FC58BD-0CEC-4A56-B4A7-5F97FAD59C10 4 5005 c.jpeg?VersionId=V7fJozqQDkKqThMkeVlj7uTgciwrVV 384F4BE2-EA62-48C0-9938-F9A06F7B3E48 1 105 c B51AC4B0-231F-4608-A720-E71AE30BCEE1 4 5005 c 9E6332C8-634B-4CE9-AC33-09DE2395BC6D 1 105 c.jpeg?VersionId=ry6IhBcCPPGBPq7Kahw 1241D4F1-26C5-4006-BE4E-5A71A8BBBA7E 1 105 c
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2002
Model Year:
2002
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Dare Decals USA
Graphics: Other. Misc: Dare Decals USA
Plastic
Cycra
Plastic: Cycra
Handlebar
Other
Azonic "Preston" Bend
Handlebar: Other. Misc: Azonic "Preston" Bend
Grips
Renthal
All Diamond MX Twist Throttle Grips-Firm
Grips: Renthal All Diamond MX Twist Throttle Grips-Firm
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Clutch Lever: Works Connection
Brake Lever
Sunline
Pro Circuit by Sunline
Brake Lever: Sunline. Misc: Pro Circuit by Sunline
Seat
Guts
Dare Decals Seat Cover
Seat: Guts. Misc: Dare Decals Seat Cover
Footpegs
IMS
Pro Series Footpegs
Footpegs: IMS Pro Series Footpegs
Shifter
IMS
Shifter: IMS
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Works Pipe
PC Exhaust Flange
Exhaust: Pro Circuit Works Pipe. Misc: PC Exhaust Flange
Clutch
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Piston
Other
Honda
OEM Standard Bore
Piston: Other Honda. Misc: OEM Standard Bore
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods
Other
Fastmann Racing
Phathead Cover
Engine Mods: Other Fastmann Racing. Misc: Phathead Cover
Triple Clamps
Other
Phil Denton Custom
50mm custom HRC red
Triple Clamps: Other Phil Denton Custom. Misc: 50mm custom HRC red
Fork
Showa
Factory Connection
Jessy Nelson Showa A-Kit 2014 CRF
Fork: Showa Factory Connection. Misc: Jessy Nelson Showa A-Kit 2014 CRF
Rear Shock
Showa
Factory Connection
A-Kit FC Built Shock
Rear Shock: Showa Factory Connection. Misc: A-Kit FC Built Shock
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Suspension Mods: Factory Connection
Tires
Bridgestone
Tires: Bridgestone
Rims
D.I.D
Rims: D.I.D
Hubs
Other
FasterUSA
Hubs: Other FasterUSA
Sprockets
Sunstar
Sprockets: Sunstar
Chain
EK
Chain: EK
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Brake Rotors
Other
Phil Denton
HZ replica 270mm front; HRC replica rear
Brake Rotors: Other Phil Denton. Misc: HZ replica 270mm front; HRC replica rear
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Oils Lubes: Maxima
Additional Info

Check out more here: https://www.instagram.com/moto_envy/

You can also email me for graphics, vented plates, and more to complete this exact build at info@moto-envy.com

Additional Info:

Check out more here: https://www.instagram.com/moto_envy/

You can also email me for graphics, vented plates, and more to complete this exact build at info@moto-envy.com
Christopher Allen Rucker
5/31/2024 7:25am
2 of 4503
5 comments

View replies to: 2002 CR250 Amsoil Honda Replica by Moto Envy

c50 885569 920111834686606 8021017468120695445 o 1476547534
RatsoMX
3 days ago

Nice looking bike Chris! After completing my YoT kit, I never heard anything back from you again.... Was hoping you were okay. 

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »