Bench Racing | Arlington Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing Arlington Supercross 2023

GD2
7 hours ago

Free practice starts in about 30 minutes!

Race Day Links
Vital MX Content Hub

GD2
6 hours ago

As Lewis just posted, AC is out for today...

jjavaman
6 hours ago

Holeshot?

GD2
6 hours ago You might lap the field as well.

Oldstyle
6 hours ago

Top 5! 250 Futures is on track.

250 Futures Free Practice

Tyler D
6 hours ago

They cant fit more than 45 seconds of track in that stadium?

mgifracing
6 hours ago

250 group c maybe should have tried futures first. Dayam

JMR1976
6 hours ago

C practice 6 seconds slower than futures. 250 C Free Practice

Kevo88
6 hours ago

Excited to see how Ferry does. Also rooting for Cochran after watching that showcase on his 1st futures race. Seems like a good kid.

GD2
5 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

GD2
5 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

Fox88
5 hours ago

Banging out laps in open practice.. solid.. edit, missed his last hot lap!

RandomUserName
5 hours ago

leaders are gonna dip to 45s lap times. that's just embarassing. Magoofan
5 hours ago

Triple Crown....always good for a shake-up!

avidchimp
5 hours ago

Track is going to be brutally rough halfway through the 450 main.

Magoofan
5 hours ago

This track is going to be a war zone by the end of the main with mid 40 second lap times. Come on people...no more arena-cross.

GD2
5 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

jambalaya
5 hours ago

Swoon

Magoofan
5 hours ago

Craig!!! Nice! Building....

Leave Us To
5 hours ago

If not for timed mains, Texas fans would see a quarter less racing compared to the fans attended A1 and A2. Tracks should be built better at the venues with short lap times.

GD2
5 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

Reese95w
5 hours ago

As the first non-administrator you got it.

Reese95w
5 hours ago Yea and maybe run the track up into the stands like the old Pontiac Silverdome supercross races.

GD2
5 hours ago

450 C Free Practice

toroP
5 hours ago

Hunter tops his group in practice! As the first non-administrator you got it. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 433 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 5 hours ago 5 hours ago RandomUserName wrote: leaders are gonna dip to 45s lap times. that's just embarassing. Leave Us To wrote: If not for timed mains, Texas fans would see a quarter less racing compared to the fans attended A1 and A2. Tracks should be built better... If not for timed mains, Texas fans would see a quarter less racing compared to the fans attended A1 and A2. Tracks should be built better at the venues with short lap times. Bench Racing | Arlington Supercross Timed Qualifying
