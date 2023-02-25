Bench Racing | Arlington Supercross Timed Qualifying

GD2
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

arlingtonbench.jpg?VersionId=rl VSMYH01DbM Z4jq.J2dd.MU6A

Free practice starts in about 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Vital MX Content Hub

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

As Lewis just posted, AC is out for today...

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
jjavaman wrote:

Holeshot?

You might lap the field as well. SillySilly

1

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
 

 

1
2
OleTex
OleTex 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Podium 

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

GM 0031

 GM 0001

 

It's chilly this morning in Texas, upper 30s/low 40s.

1
GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 Futures is on track.

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 Futures Free Practice

250futurefp 0

 

Tyler D
Tyler D 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

They cant fit more than 45 seconds of track in that stadium? 

4
mgifracing
mgifracing 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 group c maybe should have tried futures first. Dayam

JMR1976
JMR1976 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

C practice 6 seconds slower than futures. That’s almost funny if it wasn’t so sad.

5
GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 C Free Practice

250cfp 2.png?VersionId=.Zt7BItq9IGISufqydW4ol559fQovY

 

1
Kevo88
Kevo88 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Excited to see how Ferry does.  Also rooting for Cochran after watching that showcase on his 1st futures race. Seems like a good kid. 

2
GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 2.png?VersionId=7MjgIXDEQfyck5qwbAaQhyabF9YKN

 

1
GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

250afp 3

 

Fox88
Fox88 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Banging out laps in open practice.. solid.. edit, missed his last hot lap!Screenshot 20230225 113935 AMA SX.jpg?VersionId=

 

2

Magoofan
Magoofan 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Triple Crown....always good for a shake-up!

 

2
avidchimp
avidchimp 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
RandomUserName wrote:

leaders are gonna dip to 45s lap times. that's just embarassing.

Track is going to be brutally rough halfway through the 450 main.

2
Magoofan
Magoofan 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

This track is going to be a war zone by the end of the main with mid 40 second lap times.

Come on people...no more arena-cross. 

5
2
GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

450afp 2

 

1
Magoofan
Magoofan 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Craig!!!     Nice!  

 

Building....

2
1
Leave Us To
Leave Us To 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
RandomUserName wrote:

leaders are gonna dip to 45s lap times. that's just embarassing.

If not for timed mains, Texas fans would see a quarter less racing compared to the fans attended A1 and A2.   Tracks should be built better at the venues with short lap times.

5
GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

450bfp 2

 

Reese95w
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
jjavaman wrote:

Holeshot?

As the first non-administrator you got it.

1
Reese95w
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
RandomUserName wrote:

leaders are gonna dip to 45s lap times. that's just embarassing.

Leave Us To wrote:
If not for timed mains, Texas fans would see a quarter less racing compared to the fans attended A1 and A2.   Tracks should be built better...

If not for timed mains, Texas fans would see a quarter less racing compared to the fans attended A1 and A2.   Tracks should be built better at the venues with short lap times.

Yea and maybe run the track up into the stands like the old Pontiac Silverdome supercross races.

4
1
GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

450 C Free Practice

450cfp 1

 

toroP
toroP 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Hunter tops his group in practice!

