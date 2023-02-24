Arlington Supercross Links

Supercross 2023
Arlington
GD2
GD2 12 hours ago
Arlington - Round 7

Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Season TV Schedule

Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 11:30 AM Pacific, 1:30 PM Central, 2:30 PM Eastern
The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 5:00 PM Pacific, 7:00 PM Central, 8:00 PM Eastern
DELAYED Broadcast on February 26th/27th on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (February 26th), 12:00 AM Central (February 27th), 1:00 AM Eastern (February 27th)

250 Futures Entry List
250 East Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Race Weekend Schedule (Central Time):
