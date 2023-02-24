Arlington Supercross Content Hub

Welcome to the Content Hub for Arlington SX. In this top post, you'll find all of the Vital MX content we publish in regard to the race. In the subsequent posts below, you can find even more Arlington-related content such as rider/team-created content and more. 

Pre-Race Content:

2023 Arlington Supercross | Press Day Riding

Animated Track Map | 2023 Arlington Supercross

Arlington Live Stream | Supercross Watch Guide

Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Arlington Supercross

Race Day Links Thread

Non-Vital Produced Content:

 

That track map needs some sand added!!

 

the futures free practice is on the track right now according to live timing... if they're riding the entire track then Arlington looks like a short one this weekend, top 5 futures A group guys are running 51's - 53's.     edit... beaumer just threw down a 50.3, 1.782 faster than second place

The main post has been updated.

I thought this stadium was suppose to have one of the larger tracks due to the floor size? Why are we gonna have sub 50 second lap times? 
 

Or is just the stadium itself large not necessarily the floor size?

