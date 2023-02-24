Arlington Supercross Content Hub

Posts
Welcome to the Content Hub for Arlington SX. In this top post, you'll find all of the Vital MX content we publish in regard to the race. In the subsequent posts below, you can find even more Arlington-related content such as rider/team-created content and more.
Pre-Race Content:
2023 Arlington Supercross | Press Day Riding
Animated Track Map | 2023 Arlington Supercross
Arlington Live Stream | Supercross Watch Guide
Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Arlington Supercross
Non-Vital Produced Content:
That track map needs some sand added!!
The Shop
the futures free practice is on the track right now according to live timing... if they're riding the entire track then Arlington looks like a short one this weekend, top 5 futures A group guys are running 51's - 53's. edit... beaumer just threw down a 50.3, 1.782 faster than second place
250 SX Futures Combined Practice Times
The main post has been updated.
I thought this stadium was suppose to have one of the larger tracks due to the floor size? Why are we gonna have sub 50 second lap times?
Or is just the stadium itself large not necessarily the floor size?
