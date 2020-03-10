Forum Main Moto-Related Thunder Valley - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

10/3/2020 11:30 AM

Posts: 8533

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/3/2020 11:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/3/2020 11:30 AM

The motos start in 30 minutes!

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10601 20 1

Posts: 10759

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

10/3/2020 11:32 AM

jk367

Vital MX member jk367 46523 jk367 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46523/avatar/c50_image_1454752528.jpg?1454751691 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jk367,46523/all 03/17/15 4 22 375 46 1

Posts: 397

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: NV, USA

10/3/2020 11:36 AM

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 355 24 1

Posts: 368

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

10/3/2020 11:47 AM

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_752_1582910229.jpg?1582909548 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 21 16 4 37 4197 14

Posts: 4234

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

10/3/2020 11:50 AM

Hyped for 4 hours of live content this evening!

bvm111

Vital MX member bvm111 10841 bvm111 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10841/avatar/c50_091DDA62_2B53_41B7_9812_9869F2242AE3_1597261419.jpg?1597261238 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bvm111,10841/all 07/01/08 7 1 20 7419 65 4

Posts: 7439

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

10/3/2020 12:02 PM

fifth on the hole shot!

Oh...wait.... this isn’t the RacerX comment section.... my bad!

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10601 20 1

Posts: 10759

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

10/3/2020 12:04 PM

Last year, and the year before, didn't they run the 450's first at a number of races?

Hrzk75

Vital MX member Hrzk75 68353 Hrzk75 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68353/avatar/c50_38799135_318185412258548_6322527532881018880_n_1546964338.jpg?1546963507 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hrzk75,68353/all 01/08/19 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hrzk75,68353/setup 15 168 1

Posts: 183

Joined: 1/8/2019

Location: SWE

10/3/2020 12:07 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Last year, and the year before, didn't they run the 450's first at a number of races?

yeah they did, at 2 races i think?

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 391 23111 102 1

Posts: 23510

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/3/2020 12:08 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Last year, and the year before, didn't they run the 450's first at a number of races?

They did. When they aired on NBC.

Ken202

Vital MX member Ken202 414 Ken202 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/414/avatar/c50_414_44e3c1e828457.jpg?1294177466 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ken202,414/all 08/16/06 2 3 7 242

Posts: 249

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Houston, TX USA

10/3/2020 12:09 PM

I’m psyched. Unfortunately I have to wait until 6:30 to see it on NBCSPORTS cable channel. Better than non at all!
BRAAAP ✊🏻

Nairb#70

Vital MX member Nairb#70 79649 Nairb#70 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nairb-70,79649/all 02/25/20 5 241

Posts: 246

Joined: 2/25/2020

Location: Ivoryton, CT USA

10/3/2020 12:11 PM

Come on Shane

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 391 23111 102 1

Posts: 23510

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/3/2020 12:12 PM

Schwartz with a good start.

Nairb#70

Vital MX member Nairb#70 79649 Nairb#70 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nairb-70,79649/all 02/25/20 5 241

Posts: 246

Joined: 2/25/2020

Location: Ivoryton, CT USA

10/3/2020 12:14 PM

"May the Schwartz be with you"

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10601 20 1

Posts: 10759

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

10/3/2020 12:16 PM

Nairb#70 wrote:

"May the Schwartz be with you"

Photo
Nairb#70

Vital MX member Nairb#70 79649 Nairb#70 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nairb-70,79649/all 02/25/20 5 241

Posts: 246

Joined: 2/25/2020

Location: Ivoryton, CT USA

10/3/2020 12:21 PM

Chocolate cake

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10601 20 1

Posts: 10759

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

10/3/2020 12:22 PM

"Lawrence on Lawrence action"

Come on Weege!!!
Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 355 24 1

Posts: 368

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

10/3/2020 12:27 PM

good lines and pass by cooper

Bike Rat

Vital MX member Bike Rat 34595 Bike Rat https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/34595/avatar/c50_2011_369.jpg?1341350131 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Bike-Rat,34595/all 07/03/12 4 25 264 9

Posts: 289

Joined: 7/3/2012

Location: Fort Collins, CO USA

10/3/2020 12:29 PM

DF. 14 is about to catch a bunch of lapers

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_752_1582910229.jpg?1582909548 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 21 16 4 37 4197 14

Posts: 4234

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

10/3/2020 12:30 PM

Lawrence brothers nice moves on Harrison!

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 391 23111 102 1

Posts: 23510

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/3/2020 12:31 PM

Thrasher working his way up. Now 15th.

Nairb#70

Vital MX member Nairb#70 79649 Nairb#70 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nairb-70,79649/all 02/25/20 5 241

Posts: 246

Joined: 2/25/2020

Location: Ivoryton, CT USA

10/3/2020 12:33 PM

Bike Rat wrote:

DF. 14 is about to catch a bunch of lapers

Must be alternates to be getting laped so early.wink

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 2 371

Posts: 373

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

10/3/2020 12:34 PM

I'm really happy for Dylan that he's finally getting good starts, but that doesn't make for exciting racing. 😆

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 391 23111 102 1

Posts: 23510

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/3/2020 12:36 PM

Mavetism wrote:

I'm really happy for Dylan that he's finally getting good starts, but that doesn't make for exciting racing. 😆

I don't mind it. grin

Spudinki45

Vital MX member Spudinki45 69482 Spudinki45 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69482/avatar/c50_20190222_224443_1550900753.jpg?1550900705 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Spudinki45,69482/all 02/16/19 8 78

Posts: 86

Joined: 2/16/2019

Location: Chandler, AZ USA

10/3/2020 12:42 PM

Anyone getting sick of these Mt. Rushmore and go pro segments in the middle of the race. At least put it in a corner.

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 391 23111 102 1

Posts: 23510

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/3/2020 12:44 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/3/2020 12:44 PM

Shwartz back in the top 10.

Thrasher up to 11th.

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 391 23111 102 1

Posts: 23510

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/3/2020 12:46 PM

Points heading into moto 2.

DF 332
JM 312

Bike Rat

Vital MX member Bike Rat 34595 Bike Rat https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/34595/avatar/c50_2011_369.jpg?1341350131 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Bike-Rat,34595/all 07/03/12 4 25 264 9

Posts: 289

Joined: 7/3/2012

Location: Fort Collins, CO USA

10/3/2020 12:46 PM

Riders down under the fly banner Photo

philG

Vital MX member philG 33942 philG https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33942/avatar/c50_44573185_2296477990425217_8338346742219014144_n_1541454700.jpg?1541454217 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/philG,33942/all 05/12/12 1 64 6183 19

Posts: 6247

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

10/3/2020 12:48 PM

well that was a bit of a snoozer..

Lawrence Shimoda battle was all there was to see and we saw very little of it.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 219 16 671 186 747 7786 104 6

Posts: 8533

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/3/2020 12:48 PM

250 Moto 1:
Photo
Photo

ElliotB16

Vital MX member ElliotB16 72295 ElliotB16 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72295/avatar/c50_9B6F737D_C9B5_41AA_8695_DC5A89B4BD6B_1561024491.jpg?1561024465 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ElliotB16,72295/all 06/10/19 1 418

Posts: 419

Joined: 6/10/2019

Location: Cairo, GA USA

10/3/2020 12:55 PM

J mart should have ran the big bore this weekend

