Thunder Valley - Main Races Bench Racing

The motos start in 30 minutes!
HS
Let’s get it
Let´s go!!!!
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
Hyped for 4 hours of live content this evening!
fifth on the hole shot!
Oh...wait.... this isn’t the RacerX comment section.... my bad!
Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!
2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250
Last year, and the year before, didn't they run the 450's first at a number of races?
I’m psyched. Unfortunately I have to wait until 6:30 to see it on NBCSPORTS cable channel. Better than non at all!
BRAAAP ✊🏻
Come on Shane
Schwartz with a good start.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
"May the Schwartz be with you"
Chocolate cake
good lines and pass by cooper
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
DF. 14 is about to catch a bunch of lapers
Lawrence brothers nice moves on Harrison!
Thrasher working his way up. Now 15th.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I'm really happy for Dylan that he's finally getting good starts, but that doesn't make for exciting racing. 😆
Anyone getting sick of these Mt. Rushmore and go pro segments in the middle of the race. At least put it in a corner.
Shwartz back in the top 10.
Thrasher up to 11th.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Points heading into moto 2.
DF 332
JM 312
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Riders down under the fly banner
well that was a bit of a snoozer..
Lawrence Shimoda battle was all there was to see and we saw very little of it.
250 Moto 1:
J mart should have ran the big bore this weekend