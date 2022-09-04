St. Louis Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The night show starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot
podium…id like to thank all my sponsors, and id like to say this one goes out to ocscottie. never got to know him personally but i enjoyed seeing his posts over the years.
Podium for Scottie.
First time the show started and we still had 30 minutes to make picks on rmfantasysx.
podium…id like to thank all my sponsors, and id like to say this one goes out to ocscottie. never got to know him personally but i enjoyed seeing his posts over the years.
I give my spot to Scottie. Man I miss him so much already. I guess my pain is worth his peace but it hurts.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Would be really cool to see Chisholm get on the box tonight. He looked great today on the 250.
" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”
Yes it would. He's a moto dog...and who doesn't love a dog.
Berm shot all you spodes for SCOTTIE
" Some people value their opinions a little too much around here and have a hair less sense of humor than may be required. It's all in fun for me and I can't think of anyone here that I wouldn't buy a beer for including OldFart ." ~Newmann~
ZO borrowed Brayton his eyebrows..
"Sperm shot" as bobbym would say. This is Scotties day. Never forget a good man...for they are like gold and rare.
Let's all have a drink tonight for Scottie. This place won't be the same without him.
Cheers buddy.
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
2021 KTM 350 SXF
2006 KX250
https://live.amasupercross.com/
Why are they showing the 450 LCQ results already when the night show HASN'T started yet?
Absolutely!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Man, old Chad is now a cool cat. He was always badass but kinda polarising personality wise. Now he's just fucking smooth.
Where is EZZA Brother?
Scottie was fond of carbon Fiber as said in Non-moto from ALP.
Can he change the BOLT to look like Carbon Fiber?
"EZZA is the MAN!" ~ Jeffro
Ricky and Chad in the booth...this could be good fellas.
I havent seen the opening ceremonies in years. That was nice. Murica'
So is CR22 racing? or just a warm up expedition?
I hope Todd stops calling Jett "Rocket Man". Good to see Chad and will be cool for him in the booth
Not racing.
Vohland is having a rough go at this SX thing.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Agreed. its nice to see him chilled out and be a little more collected and humble. Dad mode does that too most.
I seriously think Chad coulda made the main event on the 2 smoke tonight....just sayin'.
Staying up again to watch from EU, rip Scottie your bench racing topics brought me to Vital!
They missed a trick not showing chad's lap with sound, obviously don't know their target audience