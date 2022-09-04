Forum Main Moto-Related St. Louis Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

St. Louis Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 9304

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/9/2022 4:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/9/2022 4:30 PM

Photo

The night show starts in 30 minutes!

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

jd418

Posts: 289

Joined: 10/12/2010

Location: Saint Louis, MO USA

4/9/2022 4:30 PM

Holeshot

|

levimx22

Posts: 695

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

4/9/2022 4:34 PM

podium…id like to thank all my sponsors, and id like to say this one goes out to ocscottie. never got to know him personally but i enjoyed seeing his posts over the years.

|

BMSOBx2

Posts: 1782

Joined: 2/18/2017

Location: Antioch, CA USA

4/9/2022 4:35 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/9/2022 4:36 PM

Podium for Scottie.

|

Berm

Posts: 600

Joined: 4/23/2014

Location: MI, USA

4/9/2022 4:37 PM

First time the show started and we still had 30 minutes to make picks on rmfantasysx.

|

plowboy

Posts: 7178

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/9/2022 4:37 PM

levimx22 wrote:

podium…id like to thank all my sponsors, and id like to say this one goes out to ocscottie. never got to know him personally ...more

...more

I give my spot to Scottie. Man I miss him so much already. I guess my pain is worth his peace but it hurts.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

jeffro503

Posts: 25438

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

4/9/2022 4:39 PM

Would be really cool to see Chisholm get on the box tonight. He looked great today on the 250.

|

" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”

plowboy

Posts: 7178

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/9/2022 4:42 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

Would be really cool to see Chisholm get on the box tonight. He looked great today on the 250.

...more

Yes it would. He's a moto dog...and who doesn't love a dog.smile

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Bill_Carroll

Posts: 2949

Joined: 9/15/2010

Location: Falcon, CO USA

4/9/2022 4:43 PM

Berm shot all you spodes for SCOTTIE

|

" Some people value their opinions a little too much around here and have a hair less sense of humor than may be required. It's all in fun for me and I can't think of anyone here that I wouldn't buy a beer for including OldFart ." ~Newmann~

CPR

Posts: 2094

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

4/9/2022 4:44 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

Would be really cool to see Chisholm get on the box tonight. He looked great today on the 250.

...more

Possibility- consistency counts at triple crowns.

|

Brad460

Posts: 2959

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

4/9/2022 4:46 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/9/2022 4:46 PM

ZO borrowed Brayton his eyebrows..

|

plowboy

Posts: 7178

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/9/2022 4:47 PM

Bill_Carroll wrote:

Berm shot all you spodes for SCOTTIE

...more

"Sperm shot" as bobbym would say. This is Scotties day. Never forget a good man...for they are like gold and rare.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

ProKawi24

Posts: 1141

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

4/9/2022 4:51 PM

Let's all have a drink tonight for Scottie. This place won't be the same without him.

Cheers buddy.

Cheers buddy.

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

bvm111

Posts: 7895

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

4/9/2022 4:51 PM

Photo
|

2021 KTM 350 SXF
2006 KX250

ShipLap

Posts: 452

Joined: 8/15/2018

Location: Moab, UT USA

4/9/2022 4:56 PM

https://live.amasupercross.com/


Why are they showing the 450 LCQ results already when the night show HASN'T started yet?

|

Bill_Carroll

Posts: 2949

Joined: 9/15/2010

Location: Falcon, CO USA

4/9/2022 4:57 PM

Bill_Carroll wrote:

Berm shot all you spodes for SCOTTIE

...more
plowboy wrote:

"Sperm shot" as bobbym would say. This is Scotties day. Never forget a good man...for they are like gold and rare.

...more

Absolutely!

|

" Some people value their opinions a little too much around here and have a hair less sense of humor than may be required. It's all in fun for me and I can't think of anyone here that I wouldn't buy a beer for including OldFart ." ~Newmann~

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32770

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2022 4:59 PM

ShipLap wrote:

https://live.amasupercross.com/


Why are they showing the 450 LCQ results already when the night show HASN'T started yet?

...more

Because it's a triple crown race.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Posts: 7178

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/9/2022 5:00 PM

Man, old Chad is now a cool cat. He was always badass but kinda polarising personality wise. Now he's just fucking smooth.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Bill_Carroll

Posts: 2949

Joined: 9/15/2010

Location: Falcon, CO USA

4/9/2022 5:00 PM

Where is EZZA Brother?

Scottie was fond of carbon Fiber as said in Non-moto from ALP.

Can he change the BOLT to look like Carbon Fiber?
"EZZA is the MAN!" ~ Jeffro

|

" Some people value their opinions a little too much around here and have a hair less sense of humor than may be required. It's all in fun for me and I can't think of anyone here that I wouldn't buy a beer for including OldFart ." ~Newmann~

plowboy

Posts: 7178

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/9/2022 5:01 PM

Ricky and Chad in the booth...this could be good fellas.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

devotid

Posts: 408

Joined: 12/16/2018

Location: Saginaw, MI USA

4/9/2022 5:02 PM

I havent seen the opening ceremonies in years. That was nice. Murica'

So is CR22 racing? or just a warm up expedition?

|

Coggl

Posts: 53

Joined: 2/26/2022

Location: AUS

4/9/2022 5:02 PM

I hope Todd stops calling Jett "Rocket Man". Good to see Chad and will be cool for him in the booth

|

ShipLap

Posts: 452

Joined: 8/15/2018

Location: Moab, UT USA

4/9/2022 5:02 PM

ShipLap wrote:

https://live.amasupercross.com/


Why are they showing the 450 LCQ results already when the night show HASN'T started yet?

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Because it's a triple crown race.

...more

Ooops. Thanks, friend

|

plowboy

Posts: 7178

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/9/2022 5:03 PM

devotid wrote:

I havent seen the opening ceremonies in years. That was nice. Murica'

So is CR22 racing? or just a warm up expedition?

...more

Not racing.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32770

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2022 5:05 PM

Vohland is having a rough go at this SX thing.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

devotid

Posts: 408

Joined: 12/16/2018

Location: Saginaw, MI USA

4/9/2022 5:05 PM

plowboy wrote:

Man, old Chad is now a cool cat. He was always badass but kinda polarising personality wise. Now he's just fucking smooth.

...more

Agreed. its nice to see him chilled out and be a little more collected and humble. Dad mode does that too most. wink

|

ProKawi24

Posts: 1141

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

4/9/2022 5:05 PM

I seriously think Chad coulda made the main event on the 2 smoke tonight....just sayin'.

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

plowboy

Posts: 7178

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/9/2022 5:06 PM

plowboy wrote:

Not racing.

...more

But he did say,"he'd like to hook up with Aldon and give it a go next year...if he is still competitive".

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4576

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

4/9/2022 5:07 PM

Staying up again to watch from EU, rip Scottie your bench racing topics brought me to Vital!

|

mx_phreek

Posts: 1604

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

4/9/2022 5:07 PM

They missed a trick not showing chad's lap with sound, obviously don't know their target audience cool

|
