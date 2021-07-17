Spring Creek National - Main Races Bench Racing

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Race Links
In
PODIUM!!
Ohy!
Thoughts on 450's going first? Personally not a fan.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
/\ Me neither /\
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
250 guys might not be too pumped.
I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore.
Me neither. I guess they do it for TV?
Also not a fan of the start time. I thought it was always 1 local time so I missed 450 qualifying this morning.
What’s the holdup? Thought racing started @10?
Live window for NBC is 2 p.m. CT and they want to show the 450s, so we had to switch it up this week.
DC
Racer X
Yeah for NBC. They've always preferred to air the 450 class when it's on regular NBC.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Is because the second 450 moto is live on NBC?
if you're gonna be dumb, you better be tough
Looks like Hartranft won’t start the race with bike problems.
450 first, not a big fan either. The 450 is the top category, it would be like running a 250 main event in sx after the 450s.
Was wondering why they were going first.... thanks
"Life is Too Short To Last Long"
Track looks so much faster than usual. Did they not rip it very deep?
Minors go first, then majors, always.
FUCK NO WAY, Ken looked hurt...
This track looks fun to ride.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Oh no Kenny
Red Flag
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Haven’t picked Roczen for fantasy all year and the first week I do…
Damn gutted for Roczen..
Unbelievable...
Son of Bitch, Shit!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
I can’t believe this man..
Wow those replays. Can’t believe how fast Sexton got up after he went flying
What a shitty turn of events for the title chase...🤬