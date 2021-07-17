Forum Main Moto-Related Spring Creek National - Main Races Bench Racing

Spring Creek National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

7/17/2021 9:31 AM

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
AZ35

7/17/2021 9:32 AM

In

711stretch

7/17/2021 9:32 AM

PODIUM!!

loftyair

7/17/2021 9:36 AM

Ohy!

-MAVERICK-

7/17/2021 9:47 AM

Thoughts on 450's going first? Personally not a fan.

Reese95w

7/17/2021 9:50 AM

/\ Me neither /\

FLmxer

7/17/2021 10:04 AM

250 guys might not be too pumped.

motomike137

7/17/2021 10:07 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Thoughts on 450's going first? Personally not a fan.

...more

Me neither. I guess they do it for TV?

tuttle425

7/17/2021 10:07 AM

Also not a fan of the start time. I thought it was always 1 local time so I missed 450 qualifying this morning.

jjavaman

7/17/2021 10:08 AM

What’s the holdup? Thought racing started @10?

DC

7/17/2021 10:08 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Thoughts on 450's going first? Personally not a fan.

...more
motomike137 wrote:

Me neither. I guess they do it for TV?

...more

Live window for NBC is 2 p.m. CT and they want to show the 450s, so we had to switch it up this week.

-MAVERICK-

7/17/2021 10:09 AM

motomike137 wrote:

Me neither. I guess they do it for TV?

...more

Yeah for NBC. They've always preferred to air the 450 class when it's on regular NBC.

sleeve1

7/17/2021 10:10 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Thoughts on 450's going first? Personally not a fan.

...more
motomike137 wrote:

Me neither. I guess they do it for TV?

...more

Is because the second 450 moto is live on NBC?

Mr. Afterbar

7/17/2021 10:10 AM

Looks like Hartranft won’t start the race with bike problems.

Question

7/17/2021 10:10 AM

450 first, not a big fan either. The 450 is the top category, it would be like running a 250 main event in sx after the 450s.

Motodave15

7/17/2021 10:10 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Thoughts on 450's going first? Personally not a fan.

...more
motomike137 wrote:

Me neither. I guess they do it for TV?

...more
DC wrote:

Live window for NBC is 2 p.m. CT and they want to show the 450s, so we had to switch it up this week.

DC
Racer X

...more

Was wondering why they were going first.... thanks

B00tySweat33

7/17/2021 10:10 AM

Track looks so much faster than usual. Did they not rip it very deep?

loftyair

7/17/2021 10:10 AM

Minors go first, then majors, always.

Mavetism

7/17/2021 10:12 AM

FUCK NO WAY, Ken looked hurt...

-MAVERICK-

7/17/2021 10:12 AM

This track looks fun to ride.

Dust601

7/17/2021 10:12 AM

Oh no Kenny

Reese95w

7/17/2021 10:12 AM

Red Flag

Philly215

7/17/2021 10:12 AM

Haven’t picked Roczen for fantasy all year and the first week I do…

Sandwarrior752

7/17/2021 10:12 AM

Damn gutted for Roczen..

kongols

7/17/2021 10:14 AM

Unbelievable...

Reese95w

7/17/2021 10:14 AM

Son of Bitch, Shit!

Mavetism

7/17/2021 10:15 AM

Philly215 wrote:

Haven’t picked Roczen for fantasy all year and the first week I do…

...more

Guess what, sometimes there is more important things than the fantasy game

EnvyXx

7/17/2021 10:16 AM

I can’t believe this man..

Dust601

7/17/2021 10:17 AM

Wow those replays. Can’t believe how fast Sexton got up after he went flying

mxracer816

7/17/2021 10:17 AM

What a shitty turn of events for the title chase...🤬

