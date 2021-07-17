Spring Creek National - Main Races Bench Racing

-MAVERICK- wrote: Thoughts on 450's going first? Personally not a fan. -MAVERICK- wrote: Thoughts on 450's going first? Personally not a fan. ...more motomike137 wrote: Me neither. I guess they do it for TV? motomike137 wrote: Me neither. I guess they do it for TV? ...more

Live window for NBC is 2 p.m. CT and they want to show the 450s, so we had to switch it up this week.



DC

Racer X