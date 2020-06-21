Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 7 Supercross - Day Program Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 7 Supercross - Day Program Bench Racing

Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2020
GD2

Posts: 8412
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 8412

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/21/2020 11:20 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/21/2020 11:20 AM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 40 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21401
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 21401

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/21/2020 11:21 AM

Holeshot!

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Suicidal_Tendencies

Posts: 212
Location: Addison, TX USA

Posts: 212

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Addison, TX USA

6/21/2020 11:25 AM

Go Eli!

|

brycepdh

Posts: 348
Location: Tasmania, AUS

Posts: 348

Joined: 11/3/2017

Location: Tasmania, AUS

6/21/2020 11:27 AM

Will the race order the same as SLC1? since there’s a switch over to NBCone hour in to show (maybe) all the 450 action on a larger audience

|

drenmaster

Posts: 794
Location: AZ, USA

Posts: 794

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

6/21/2020 11:28 AM

gonna go from super excited to super depressed in a matter of hours.. This 2x a week SX has been great. Outdoors is right around the corner I guess..

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21401
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 21401

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/21/2020 11:32 AM

brycepdh wrote:

Will the race order the same as SLC1? since there’s a switch over to NBCone hour in to show (maybe) all the 450 action on a larger audience

First Hour:

250 East Heat
250 West Heat
250 LCQ

Switch to NBC

450 Heat 1
450 Heat 2
450 LCQ

250 E/W Main Event
450 Main Event

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

BobPA

Posts: 7073
Location: PA, USA

Posts: 7073

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

6/21/2020 11:33 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/21/2020 11:34 AM

Eli,

If you do not win this thing, I will be very upset.

Sincerely,

Robert Pennsylvania

|

Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....

nickp

Posts: 42
Location: Washington, DC USA

Posts: 42

Joined: 12/14/2018

Location: Washington, DC USA

6/21/2020 11:38 AM

Sexton, McElrath, Forkner, and Ferandis are going to put on an amazing race and show

|

Question

Posts: 2362
Location: FRA

Posts: 2362

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

6/21/2020 11:39 AM


I just checked the results sheet from qualifying and I am astonished.

No matter what happens tonight, I can stamp that the new generation is coming. (as much as when Tomac, Barcia, Roczen and Musquin battled 1 or 2 summers outdoor in 250)

Today the top 4 (5 for a notch) went faster than the 450s. I think it is the first time (at least on a normal track, not a mudder).

Congrats too:
Ferrandis (1.1 second faster than Tomac, who is an animal)
Sexton
Jett Lawrence
Forkner
and Cooper
|

Press516

Posts: 1071
Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

Posts: 1071

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/21/2020 11:42 AM

nickp wrote:

Sexton, McElrath, Forkner, and Ferandis are going to put on an amazing race and show

Don't forget Jett... He will be in the mix.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

Motoxdoc

Posts: 1840
Location: Newport Beach, CA USA

Posts: 1840

Joined: 11/8/2009

Location: Newport Beach, CA USA

6/21/2020 11:49 AM

I've wanted Ken to win this season....but at this point, I hope Eli gets a mid-pack start, goes by everybody and puts an exclamation point on the season. If there was one word to sum up Eli's season, I would say FINALLY. Finally he's consistent. Finally he doesn't have any mental lapses. Finally the one with the most wins wins. Just FINALLY!....but there's one more....if he rolls around in the top ten I would totally understand, but come on Eli, if you don't finish this off, it would be the worse meltdown in SX history and I wouldn't even wish that on my worst enemy.

|

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4155
Location: BEL

Posts: 4155

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

6/21/2020 11:53 AM

Excited for the racing tonight! 250's should be so wild

|

str8line

Posts: 819
Location: Sandy, UT USA

Posts: 819

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/21/2020 11:53 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/21/2020 11:53 AM

My dream race would be a massive battle between Jett, Dylan and Austin with Jett coming out on top.

In the 450's I'd love to see Tomac win with a last lap up and under pass on Barcia who falls and gets run over by Deano and Mookie.

|

Boomslang

Posts: 1931
Location: Cape Town, ZAF

Posts: 1931

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/21/2020 11:54 AM

7 minutes....

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Press516

Posts: 1071
Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

Posts: 1071

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/21/2020 11:56 AM

Oh yeah! A fathers day treat. Firing up the BBQ for Sonora burgers, just sliced the Tillamook Cheddar and filling up the Iced Tea glass... Going to make the best of this!

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

Cortami79

Posts: 781
Location: NLD

Posts: 781

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: NLD

6/21/2020 11:56 AM

I just hope Eli wraps it up. Man he deserves it

|

Rickyisms

Posts: 956
Location: Bradenton, FL USA

Posts: 956

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Bradenton, FL USA

6/21/2020 12:01 PM

Photo
|

Black Diesel Bomber

Posts: 2095
Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

Posts: 2095

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

6/21/2020 12:02 PM

Delayed until 1PM?

|

bvm111

Posts: 7303
Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

Posts: 7303

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

6/21/2020 12:02 PM

let’s go Eli... and I really think Forkner is going to pull this off going to be a good final!

|

Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!

2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250

philG

Posts: 5997
Location: GBR

Posts: 5997

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

6/21/2020 12:04 PM

cold beer .. check
Live timing on .. check

Sound off.. check

Gonna enjoy this

|

aeffertz

Posts: 4844
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 4844

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/21/2020 12:05 PM

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

Delayed until 1PM?

It’s on right now.

|

aeffertz

Posts: 4844
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 4844

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/21/2020 12:06 PM

Man so many close calls already today by the Geico guys!

|

drenmaster

Posts: 794
Location: AZ, USA

Posts: 794

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

6/21/2020 12:07 PM

i just noticed the whole field stopped on that qualifying crash..

|

Black Diesel Bomber

Posts: 2095
Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

Posts: 2095

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

6/21/2020 12:07 PM

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

Delayed until 1PM?

aeffertz wrote:

It’s on right now.

Mine is delayed until 1pm. On NBC gold and NBC television. Premiere Soccer is on right now and on NBC gold is says upcoming....1PM

|

aeffertz

Posts: 4844
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 4844

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/21/2020 12:08 PM

I feel like that qualifying crash was all Shane’s fault. Should’ve seen he didn’t have the spot and hit the brakes. Stupid move, especially since it was just practice. grin

|

Mavetism

Posts: 283
Location: DEU

Posts: 283

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

6/21/2020 12:08 PM

Track looks mint. Really good design, gonna be an awesome evening!

|

aeffertz

Posts: 4844
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 4844

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/21/2020 12:08 PM

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

Delayed until 1PM?

aeffertz wrote:

It’s on right now.

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

Mine is delayed until 1pm. On NBC gold and NBC television. Premiere Soccer is on right now and on NBC gold is says upcoming....1PM

I don’t think you’re on Gold then. I’m on the Gold pass and it’s live.

|

Black Diesel Bomber

Posts: 2095
Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

Posts: 2095

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

6/21/2020 12:09 PM

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

Delayed until 1PM?

aeffertz wrote:

It’s on right now.

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

Mine is delayed until 1pm. On NBC gold and NBC television. Premiere Soccer is on right now and on NBC gold is says upcoming....1PM

My NBC gold finally just updated...it's on now.

|

bvm111

Posts: 7303
Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

Posts: 7303

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

6/21/2020 12:09 PM

it’s on NBC Sports until 1pm then switch to NBC

|

Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!

2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250

Rickyisms

Posts: 956
Location: Bradenton, FL USA

Posts: 956

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Bradenton, FL USA

6/21/2020 12:10 PM

Sexton looks so calculated when he rides.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 7 Supercross - Day Program Bench Racing

