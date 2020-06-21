Salt Lake City 7 Supercross - Day Program Bench Racing

I've wanted Ken to win this season....but at this point, I hope Eli gets a mid-pack start, goes by everybody and puts an exclamation point on the season. If there was one word to sum up Eli's season, I would say FINALLY. Finally he's consistent. Finally he doesn't have any mental lapses. Finally the one with the most wins wins. Just FINALLY!....but there's one more....if he rolls around in the top ten I would totally understand, but come on Eli, if you don't finish this off, it would be the worse meltdown in SX history and I wouldn't even wish that on my worst enemy.