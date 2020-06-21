Salt Lake City 7 Supercross - Day Program Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 40 minutes!
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Go Eli!
Will the race order the same as SLC1? since there’s a switch over to NBCone hour in to show (maybe) all the 450 action on a larger audience
gonna go from super excited to super depressed in a matter of hours.. This 2x a week SX has been great. Outdoors is right around the corner I guess..
brycepdh wrote:
First Hour:
250 East Heat
250 West Heat
250 LCQ
Switch to NBC
450 Heat 1
450 Heat 2
450 LCQ
250 E/W Main Event
450 Main Event
Edited Date/Time:
Eli,
If you do not win this thing, I will be very upset.
Sincerely,
Robert Pennsylvania
Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....
Sexton, McElrath, Forkner, and Ferandis are going to put on an amazing race and show
nickp wrote:
Don't forget Jett... He will be in the mix.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
I've wanted Ken to win this season....but at this point, I hope Eli gets a mid-pack start, goes by everybody and puts an exclamation point on the season. If there was one word to sum up Eli's season, I would say FINALLY. Finally he's consistent. Finally he doesn't have any mental lapses. Finally the one with the most wins wins. Just FINALLY!....but there's one more....if he rolls around in the top ten I would totally understand, but come on Eli, if you don't finish this off, it would be the worse meltdown in SX history and I wouldn't even wish that on my worst enemy.
Excited for the racing tonight! 250's should be so wild
My dream race would be a massive battle between Jett, Dylan and Austin with Jett coming out on top.
In the 450's I'd love to see Tomac win with a last lap up and under pass on Barcia who falls and gets run over by Deano and Mookie.
7 minutes....
Oh yeah! A fathers day treat. Firing up the BBQ for Sonora burgers, just sliced the Tillamook Cheddar and filling up the Iced Tea glass... Going to make the best of this!
I just hope Eli wraps it up. Man he deserves it
Delayed until 1PM?
let’s go Eli... and I really think Forkner is going to pull this off going to be a good final!
Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!
2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250
cold beer .. check
Live timing on .. check
Sound off.. check
Gonna enjoy this
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
It’s on right now.
Man so many close calls already today by the Geico guys!
i just noticed the whole field stopped on that qualifying crash..
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
aeffertz wrote:
Mine is delayed until 1pm. On NBC gold and NBC television. Premiere Soccer is on right now and on NBC gold is says upcoming....1PM
I feel like that qualifying crash was all Shane’s fault. Should’ve seen he didn’t have the spot and hit the brakes. Stupid move, especially since it was just practice.
Track looks mint. Really good design, gonna be an awesome evening!
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
aeffertz wrote:
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
I don’t think you’re on Gold then. I’m on the Gold pass and it’s live.
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
aeffertz wrote:
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
My NBC gold finally just updated...it's on now.
it’s on NBC Sports until 1pm then switch to NBC
Sexton looks so calculated when he rides.